PERRYVILLE — The Golden Elks entered the second half of Tuesday night's road matchup against the Panthers holding an 11-point lead. The play of Eltkon's Kabali Kajubi extended the Golden Elks advantage.
Kajubi rattled off seven points in a row to begin the third quarter and extended the Golden Elks' lead to 18 points. Elkton rode the second half wave to a 56-42 win over the Panthers. Kajubi ended the game with 15 points, including 11 points in the second half.
"Offensively he does well when he's playing well," Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. said of Kajubi. "He's one of those guys who came off the bench and gives you a decent spurt."
Elkton's quick second half start extended a Golden Elks lead that was largely built in the second quarter of play. Elkton outscored Perryville 17-2 in the second quarter and negated a four point Panthers lead at the end of the first quarter. Aiden Brown recorded eight of Elkton's 17 second quarter points. Brown finished the night with eight points.
"Out of halftime I guess we decided to start to stir the defense up a little bit and we did play that well as well realized at the end half," Givens said. "That sort of propelled us to give us something going into the second half."
Perryville Head Coach Ron Kidd credited his team for starting off strong in the first quarter, which saw the Panthers begin the game on a 9-3 run and held a 17-13 lead early on. Kidd noted he has just one returning player from last year's Perryville squad that lost to Kent County in the regional quarterfinals.
"It was such a disciplined start to the game for my team," Kidd said. "They executed the game plan, they ran the plays the right way and on defense they really did their job. We fought hard."
Perryville's Sean Beard accounted for just under half of the Panthers' scoring with a game-high 20 points. Perryville (2-3) will battle Bohemia Manor (1-3) in the opening round of the Green and Gold Tournament on Dec. 28.
Elkton's Brian Pearson and Kyle Jackson both finished the night with eight points, alongside Kajubi's 15 points and Brown's eight points. Zyan Williams recorded six points of his own at the center spot for the Golden Elks. Elkton (3-1) will face Tri-State Christian (4-0) in the opening round of Cecil College's Green and Gold Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
