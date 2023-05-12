ELKTON — Prior to Wednesday, Elkton baseball's last playoff win came in May of 2018 against Harford Tech. The Golden Elks' streak of playoff losses came to an end almost five years to the day against another Harford Tech squad.
James LaManna's two-run double to the right field fence walked it off for the Golden Elks in a 12-2 victory over Harford Tech in the Class 2A Regional Quarterfinals. LaManna finished the day going 3-for-4 at the plate, while striking out eight Harford Tech batters and allowing two hits on the rubber.
The Elkton sophomore's teammates rewarded LaManna for his two-way efforts with a cold bath of ice water after his game-ending at-bat.
"It's just an amazing feeling and it's something that doesn't happen very often," LaManna said of celebrating with his teammates. "You kind of want to soak it in and obviously I got soaked a little bit. This is my family, we've been battling through the entire season. Getting our first playoff win in five years is something that feels really good."
The Golden Elks' offense assisted LaManna on the hill by scoring 10 runs in the first two innings of play. Elkton catcher Jose Romero deposited a two-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom half of the first inning to cap off a four-run inning for the Elks.
After LaManna retired three straight Harford Tech batters by strikeout in the top half of the second, Elkton's offense got back to work in the home half of the inning. Jose Romero, Luis Romero, Jeremy Ruth and Caleb Potter each drove in a run for the Elks to make it a nine-run lead for Elkton by the end of the second inning.
Jose Romero finished the game going 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.
"The first thing that was going through my head was to put the ball in play and get the run in," Romero said of his homer. "I'm a team player, I always want what is best for the team."
LaManna got into a jam to start the third inning with a man on second and third with nobody out. The Elkton sophomore was able to retire the next three batters in order, giving up only a run on a fielder's choice to Tech's Ben Kiedrowski.
"I just had to locate," LaManna said. "That is the moral of the story, just locate and let my boys play defense behind me. I wasn't looking for a strikeout every single time."
Elkton will now go on the road for a Class 2A Regional Semifinal matchup against top seeded Fallston. Throughout the Elks' win, the Elkton dugout was alive and filled with positive energy. LaManna said the Golden Elks will need to bring that same energy over to Harford County on Saturday.
"That's Elkton baseball, that is all on our coaches, all on our team," LaManna said. "If something is going bad or you're winning by 10, you have to create that energy. That is when we play our best, when we have all that energy."
Cecil County Baseball & Softball Scoreboard
Class 2A Baseball Regional Quarterfinals
North Harford 5, Rising Sun 4
The Hawks got on the board early with three runs in the home half of the first inning. Dillon Goodwin and Bradley Dietz each drove in runs in the top of the third to tie things at three. The Hawks used runs in the home half of the third and sixth inning to hold off the Tigers. The Hawks will visit North East on Saturday.
Class 1A Softball Regional Quarterfinals
Perryville 2, Havre De Grace 1
Sarah Cantrell used a groundout in the top of the eighth inning to give the Panthers a one-run lead and eventual win over the Warriors. Perryville's Taegan Spier drove in Perryville's first run in the second inning. Havre De Grace knotted the game at one in the bottom of the seventh. Jocelyn Rebman pitched eight innings for Perryville, allowing eight hits and striking out two Havre De Grace batters. Perryville will visit top seeded Bohemia Manor on Monday.
Class 2A Softball Regional Quarterfinals
North East 5, C. Milton Wright 1
The Indians used four runs in the fifth inning to break open a 1-1 tie. Raegan Hassell finished the day going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Hassell's three-run home run in the fifth inning extended North East's lead to four runs. Jazmyn Martin pitched seven innings with five strikeouts for the Indians. North East will visit top seeded Rising Sun on Monday.
North Harford 9, Elkton 4
The Hawks used seven runs in the third and fourth innings to erase a 2-0 Elkton lead. Mackenzie Dunaway and Ashlie McMillan combined for six North Harford RBIs. Madelyn Holmes went yard for Elkton, while Simone Foye and LeeAnn Pugh each drove in a run for the Golden Elks.
