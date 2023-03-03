ELKTON — A year ago, the Golden Elks missed out on a state playoff appearance in the regional final against the Cougars. This season, however, Elkton will get the opportunity to dance in the state tournament.
The Golden Elks used a 14-1 third quarter surge to take down Fallston 63-44 during Thursday night's 2A East Regional Final. Elkton's Adam Douglas and Aiden Brown finished the night tied as the team's leading scorers with 10 points each. Obote Briscoe and Gabe Agui added nine points and seven points respectively for the Elks.
Elkton's go-ahead run included a trio of baskets by three different Golden Elks scorers. The push gave Elkton its first lead since the opening two minutes of the night. Dasani Colon connected on a three-pointer with three minutes left in the third quarter to tie the game at 28. Colon's three was his only points of the night.
"You got to have faith in these kids and a lot of those kids stepped up like Dasani," Elkton Head Coach Charles Givens Sr. said. "He made a big basket."
The Elks' offense followed with a Kyle Jackson bucket to put Elkton up 30-28 and a Tyquan Brown triple to push Elkton's lead to five points. From that moment on the Golden Elks never looked back. Elkton outscored Fallston 40-19 in the second half.
"We needed that because in the first half we were very lackadaisical. We weren't pushing the ball," Jackson said of his basket. "Once I got that bucket to go in and got the and-one call, it brought the crowd up and brought our energy up."
Brown credited he and his teammates for always being ready to come off the bench and produce. Colon and Brown both came off the bench prior to their game-altering triples.
"We got a good bench that won't get mad if they don't get in a lot," Brown said. "We keep each other motivated, keep each other hyped up."
Fallston connected on seven three's in the first half — 21 of its 25 points in the half — to hold a two-point advantage at the break. The Cougars' shooters were unable to keep up their hot scoring streak in the second half. Fallston connected on just two treys in the final two quarters.
Givens said the Cougars ran a similar offense in the pair's last meeting on Feb. 3.
"They shot three's, but as I say, a team can make three-pointers and two-pointers, but eventually they're either going to keep making them or we're going to tire them down," Givens said. "i think we actually tired them down."
Briscoe said in their last meeting with Fallston, the Cougars used those three-pointers to get ahead early. Briscoe added the Elks knew a run would serve as a game-changer.
"The same thing happened, it was deja vu. We just had to go on a run and someone had to start the [fast break], start the run," Briscoe said. "Once someone starts that, that's what makes everyone get pumped up."
The victory is the Golden Elks' first regional championship since 2004.
"They've had a great year," Givens said of his team. "And in the few games they lost, they lost by a few points, but they've had a great year and they have nothing to be ashamed about."
Elkton senior Zyan Williams is one of the Golden Elks' seniors and was a member of last year's squad that lost on the road against the Cougars.
Williams said he watched tape of last year's game leading up to Thursday night. He wanted to make sure this game ended with a different outcome.
"Coming into this game, I really wanted to beat them because it's my senior year," Williams said. "I was trying to motivate myself to play better."
Cecil County Scoreboard
Patterson Mill 54, Perryville 42
The Panthers' season came to an end at the hands of the Huskies. Patterson Mill advances to the 1A state tournament for the second-straight year.
