Elkton Little League’s 10u All-Stars’ run to a Maryland State Championship came to an end on Tuesday in a 16-1 loss at the hands of Hughesville Little League. Elkton finished state tournament play with a record of 1-2.
Elkton scored its lone run of the game in the home half of the fourth inning. Elkton finished with two hits on the day. Aaron Bowen and Matt Rapposelli combined for four strikeouts on the mound for Elkton.
Elkton started state tournament action with a thrilling comeback victory over South Baltimore Little League on July 15. Elkton scored four runs in the home half of the sixth inning to erase a three-run South Baltimore advantage. Paul Wojciechowski got the rally started in the sixth with a fielder’s choice to put Elkton within two runs. Aaron Bowen and James McDaniel each drove in a run to knot the game at five.
A single by Elkton’s Bryson Queen to center field capped off the comeback.
McDaniel and Queen each went 2-for-3 at the plate in Elkton’s lone victory. Bowen got the start in the win for Elkton, pitching three innings and giving up three earned runs on three hits. Elkton’s pitching staff finished with five strikeouts.
Elkton followed up its state tournament opener with a 5-1 loss to Berlin Little League. Elkton’s only run came in the top of the first inning when Paul Wojciechowski scored on a passed ball.
Elkton’s 10u Baseball All-Star roster included: Lace Bias, Aaron Bowen, Ryan Burkentine, Joseph Comley, Brayden Edwards, Lucas Lyon, James McDaniel, Bryson Queen, Matthew Rapposelli, Paul Wojciechowski, Joe Wojciechowski (Manager), Ben Lobos (Coach), Mike Lyons (Coach).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.