The Maryland Basketball Coaches Association announced its boys and girls All-Academic selections on Monday with multiple Cecil County girls basketball athletes receiving All-Academic honors.
The Rising Sun girls basketball team finished with five athletes making the list, including Laynee Eyman, Allison Stoudt, Ava Morrow, Jillian Ragan and Izzy Covert. Stoudt was named an All-Academic athlete for the Tigers in 2022.
Rising Sun Head Coach Kathy Stoudt credited her five athletes for being very involved in their academics and in other extracurricular activities off the court.
Eyman serves as the senior class president, while Allison Stoudt serves as Rising Sun’s junior class president. Stoudt also serves as the school’s National Honor Society president. Covert is the junior class vice president. All five of Rising Sun’s All-Academic selections are members of the National Honor Society.
“Laynee served as a team leader, while she excelled in the classroom and on the playing fields. Her athleticism played a large part in our 19-4 season and her leadership extends throughout the school,” Kathy Stoudt said in an email. “Allison was amongst our team leaders in most statistical categories. She serves in a leadership role on the court and throughout the school.”
North East girls basketball saw three athletes earn a selection, including Saylor Bare, Katy Hammer and Alaina Foran. It marks the second-straight year Bare and Hammer were All-Academic selections. The pair were two of seven North East girls basketball athletes to receive the honor in 2022.
North East girls basketball Head Coach Matt Haack said he is proud of Bare’s leadership. She was the only senior on the Indians roster this past winter.
“She really put in the extra effort this year to be a leader for us on the court and earn the highest marks in the classroom, while also pushing others in the program to try and do the same,” Haack said in an email. “We will miss her leadership next year for sure.”
Haack added Hammer and Foran have played a vital role in having a positive impact on the North East program.
“Alaina and Katy are juniors in our program who have both demonstrated leadership and excellence, “Haack said. “Both athletes are talented basketball players who work tirelessly on the court and in the classroom. Their positive attitudes have been contagious this season.”
According to the MBCA release, athletes were nominated by coaches based on their “high academic achievement” while playing basketball during the winter sports season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.