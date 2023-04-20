RISING SUN — Tigers senior Sam Ehrhart had himself a night to remember on Wednesday night.
The Rising Sun senior notched eight goals — over half the team's total scoring output — in Sun's 15-5 win over Bohemia Manor. Ehrhart tallied three goals in the first 24 minutes of play and another five goals in the second half on 11 total shots.
"I was just feeling great, it was a great day to be out there. It was beautiful weather and the team was hype to try and beat Bo," Ehrhart said. "It was just one of those days where you know that you're feeling good."
The Tigers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the opening nine minutes of the night behind goals from Ehrhart, Gannon Russell and Dillon Corvino. After a Bo Manor timeout, the Eagles responded with two goals from Dallas Fitzsimmons and Matthew Nichols to cut the Tigers' lead down to one.
Ehrhart responded with back-to-back goals, followed by another Russell score to extend the Rising Sun advantage to four goals with 10 minutes and 19 seconds to go in the first half.
After a Bohemia Manor goal by Colton Short with eight minutes and 17 seconds left in the second quarter, the Tigers outscored Bo Manor 3-0 to end the first half. During that stretch, Landon Reese found the back of the cage twice, while freshman Zach Garvin picked up his first of two goals in the win for the Tigers.
Ehrhart said it is good to see young athletes such as Garvin making an impact on the team.
"For him to get his first two goals in this rivalry is everything to us," Ehrhart said. "We kept telling him at practice to take [more shots], in this game he took our advice and he had two goals and hopefully it's many more to come."
Rising Sun outscored Bohemia Manor 6-1 in the second half of play. Reese tallied a pair of assists along with his two goals. Ehrhart, Russell, Corvino and Dylan Pietuszka all finished with one assist. Goalie J.P. Tracy totaled nine saves.
Fitzsimmons and Short each finished with two goals for the Eagles. Jackson Kerstetter tallied one goal for Bohemia Manor.
The Tigers' overall team play is beginning to blossom as the final games of the regular season near for Rising Sun. The Tigers have won their last four games after starting off the year 0-5.
In its last four games, the Rising Sun offense has clicked and is averaging just under 15 goals per game.
With two games currently left on the Tigers' regular season schedule, Ehrhart is confident his team can continue to make a strong push heading into the regional playoffs.
"We definitely got the offense down, the first few games we didn't really have a good plan on offense that much," Ehrhart said. "Now we really got the team chemistry down and we got everything flowing good."
Rising Sun will host Elkton on April 26, while Bohemia Manor will visit Edgewood on April 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.