CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor’s Ryan Mathews only scored eight points in Friday’s county matchup against Perryville. Five of Mathews’ eight points, however, were arguably the most crucial points of the night.
A back-to-back three-pointer and basket by Mathews with under four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter wiped away an Eagles deficit and gave Bo a 58-55 lead, its first advantage since the early first quarter. The Eagles would finish the game on a 9-2 run in the final four minutes to secure a 62-57 victory.
“After that shot I didn’t know it was over, but after I hit that shot, I just knew we had to keep our intensity up,” Mathews said. “I try to keep my team hype. I feel like when we are at home and we have the hype it gives us better opportunities, more buckets. Home court advantage is a real thing.”
Mathews’ teammate, Landon Horsey said the team worked on fixing Mathews’ shot in practice leading up to the Friday night matchup.
“It was big,” Horsey said. “We got his shot fixed two days ago and ever since he’s just been hitting [his shots].”
Eagles Head Coach Sandy Grimes said Mathews has shown glimpses of his ability to knock down shots at an efficient rate in practice throughout the season.
“There has been some practices where he is just killing it,” Grimes said. “He knocked some down against Gunston the other day and it carried over. That is two games in a row that he finished the game.”
Bohemia Manor outscored Perryville 35-25 in the second half, including a 16-5 advantage in favor of the Eagles in the fourth quarter. The Eagles used the high-scoring final quarter to whittle away at a 10-point Perryville in the early stages of the third quarter.
The surge by Bo Manor in the second half followed an early Eagles run that kept the game from slipping away. A 7-0 surge by Bo Manor closed out the first quarter and made it a two-point game at the end of the first quarter.
Three Eagles finished the night in double figures, including Horsey with 17 points, Ayden Holderer with a team-high 20 points and Chris Harris with 10 points.
“They were giving me too much space,” Holderer said. “I knew my [mid-range shot] was working and I trusted my teammates.”
Jerry Howard led Perryville in scoring with 14 points and Ty Patchell added 11 points for the Panthers. Perryville will visit Rising Sun on Wednesday.
The win is the fifth victory of the season for Bohemia Manor. The Eagles have picked up four of their five wins at home. Grimes said breaking his team’s road game woes will be key as the regional playoffs begin in the coming weeks. The Eagles only victory on the road came against Tome on Jan. 25.
“That’s going to be the message is we need to get a win on the road because we’re going to go on the road for the playoffs,” Grimes said.
The Eagles will host two games at home and visit North East and Patterson Mill in the final two games of the regular season.
