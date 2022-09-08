CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor entered its matchup with Elkton searching for its first win of the season, after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Fallston. On Wednesday evening, the Eagles delivered.
Bohemia Manor Head Coach Sabrina Larmer and her squad took down its county rival in straight sets 25-17, 25-13 and 25-9. Larmer said she tweaked the lineup entering the match, coming off its loss against the Cougars. Larmer said she moved Raegan Lenz from the middle to the outside hitter position and Simone Mattucci to the right side of the court.
“We made the changes yesterday in practice and today on the court. I really liked what I saw, we’re building that trust and we’re really young in the setting position, our middles are young,” Larmer said. “Simone and Raegan took it with, ‘Okay this is what we are going to do. It’s best for the team.'”
The Golden Elks jumped out to an early advantage in the first and second set with leads of 10-7 and 7-4 respectively. Elkton’s defense played great against spike attempts by Raegan and Rylee Lenz throughout the evening. Elkton libero Danielle Davis finished with seven digs and Sophia Camphausen finished with five digs.
Elkton Head Coach Kimberly Brown credited her defense for playing well on the back row.
“Our defense does a really good job of staying focused and watching the ball. They were doing a great job of reading it and they never gave up,” Brown said. “It helped and it showed when they were picking up those digs.”
The defensive play of the Golden Elks caused the Lenz sisters and company to make adjustments on their approach. By match’s end Raegan finished with 8 kills and Rylee finished with 5 kills. Bohemia Manor libero Julia Holmes finished with 4 aces and Hannah Beck ended the night with three aces and 14 assists.
“They were everywhere,” Rylee Lenz said of the Elkon defense. “We noticed the middle of the court was open, so we really tried to utilize that and go higher instead of pound the ball.”
Larmer said she told the Lenz siblings to make their adjustments based on where the Golden Elks defense stood and to try and find the holes in Elkton’s defense.
“It’s not always about how hard you can hit the ball if you hit it at somebody. We’re really working with those two girls and with other girls as well on how to find the hole in the defense,” Larmer said. “We’re going to face some really strong defensive teams and it doesn’t matter how hard you can hit, you have to find those holes in their defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.