ELKTON — Spared from the hot temperatures outside, Bohemia Manor turned up the heat in the Elkton gymnasium on Tuesday to pick up its first win of the season, sweeping the Golden Elks 25-17, 25-16 and 25-13 in Cecil County volleyball action.
Bohemia Manor's offense was powered by the balanced production from outside hitters Adriana Scuderi and Aubrey Bowers, along with junior libero Hadlee Hamm. Hamm and Scuderi led the Eagles with five kills and six aces each, while Bowers racked up four kills.
Early on, the Eagles were tasked with trying to get the ball over Elkton middle blocker Danielle Rogers, who proved to be a force in front of the net for the Elks. Bohemia Manor head coach Chris Spencer said he challenged his team to get the ball over Davis and find the middle weak spot of Elkton's defense.
"She was blocking us a hand full of times and I kept on telling [them], 'we have to reach over her and roll over her,'" Spencer said. "They left that middle wide open as soon as you roll it over her."
Elkton head coach Destiny Peterson said Rogers allows the game to slow down for the Golden Elks, but when opponents can return the ball over Elkton's middle blocker, it's up to the other five Elks on the floor to be in the right position.
"When you have a hitter who knows the weak spots, it kind of gets them a little jittery so they're not exactly where they're supposed to be," Peterson said.
Bohemia Manor kicked things off with a 7-3 lead in the opening set, holding the advantage from then on to take set one. Elkton responded in the opening points of set two with a 4-1 advantage, before the Eagles outscored Elkton 5-1 in the next six points to knot the set at six. Bohemia Manor outscored the Elks with ensuing runs of 7-2 and 12-8 to take the second set. After Elkton opened the third set with a 5-2 lead, Bohemia Manor went on a 19-2 rally to put the Eagles ahead 21-7. Bo Manor outscored Elkton 23-8 after the Golden Elks' took the lead in the final set.
Spencer said his Eagles' ability to keep the serve in their favor allowed Bo Manor to make its big runs in all three sets.
"We know that we got to control the serve, we know that we got a lot of good players on this team that can serve and we have to score points when we have the ball," Spencer said. "We can't just go one-and-done with our serves or two-and-done with our serves because that gets us nowhere."
After going down 21-7 in the third set, the Golden Elks went on a 7-4 rally before the Eagles closed out the victory. With her team's late game heart, plus early leads in the second and third sets, Peterson is hoping to use the loss as a building point for the Elks with the regular season now underway.
"They lost momentum after the first loss, they did great and everything was strong, but trying to bring that back in and bring yourself back into the game, that was the main thing that I was proud of," Peterson said. "It was a hard game, I'm proud of them for making their adjustments. It's just the consistency in not letting them get in their heads so much so that they're not being proactive towards the hits that are coming towards them."
Bo Manor's head coach expects plenty of adjustments to be made as the bulk of the Eagles' schedule gets going in the coming weeks. Bohemia Manor (1-0) is slated to host Chesapeake Division foe North Harford (0-1) on Thursday. Elkton (0-1) will host Susquehanna Division foe Joppatowne on Thursday.
"We know that if we take care of the ball we'll do good things and score points, but we just can't give up points in bunches and we tend to do that, we're giving up a couple points, a two or three-point run here just from unforced errors," Spencer said. "We know that we have to clean up our game."
