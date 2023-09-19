PERRYVILLE — Bohemia Manor entered the first 10-minute overtime session of Monday’s Susquehanna Division matchup against Perryville with a sour taste in their mouth from an extra time defeat just five days prior.
In the Eagles’ 2-1 overtime loss to Elkton on Sept. 13, Bohemia Manor head coach Caitlan Gartland said the birds finished with 15 corners, but could not capitalize off any of them. With 30 seconds remaining against the Panthers, Bo Manor’s Gabby Rhoades made the most of a chance next to Perryville’s net.
“I could really feel it that we were going to win this, I just put my stick down and kind of felt it pop,” Rhoades said. “I was so happy.”
Rhoades used a second chance opportunity in front of the Panthers’ net off a Lauren Scott corner to score the game-ending goal and hand the Eagles a 4-3 victory. It marked the third corner in the overtime period for Bo Manor, after missing out on chances to end the game with 6:31 and 5:58 remaining.
“We know that last week against Elkton we didn’t show up, we played a couple of good periods, but it wasn’t a complete game and I said when this started, ‘we’re not ending the way this finished last week,’” Gartland said. “It was a real commitment to finish the job.”
The Eagles overcame a 3-2 Perryville lead entering the final 15 minutes of play, after a Nadalie Adams goal put the Panthers up by one with 25 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Bohemia Manor used a goal from Madi Ashford with 4:08 left in the fourth to knot the game at three.
Bohemia Manor moved the ball around in front of the goal, using an assist in each of its four scores. Lia Beaudet finished with two assists, Rhoades dished out one dime and Scott tallied the game-sealing assist.
“Teamwork means a lot on this field and so if we are able to communicate with one another, it can happen,” Ashford said of the Eagles’ ball movement. “Especially if you don’t let your emotions get in the way and being one down against another team, as long as you can be a bigger person, you can win.”
The team’s combined for three goals in the third quarter, after entering halftime tied at one. Rhoades gave the Eagles the lead in the opening three minutes of the third period, before Perryville’s Rileigh Manthei responded with a game-tying goal six minutes later.
Rhoades opened the scoring in the second period with 12:45 left in the half to take a 1-0 advantage. Just over a minute later, Perryville’s Peyton Givens responded with a goal to square the game away at one.
Panthers goalie Beryln Griffin finished with eight saves. Perryville (1-2) will host Tome on Thursday.
“Our girls played a great game and kept coming back and continued to fight,” Perryville head coach Janet Candy said of her team’s effort. “Both teams played a strong field hockey game and it was exciting to be a part of it.”
The Eagles’ four-goal game is their second of the young season. Gartland hopes to continue to see the high offensive output from her team. Bohemia Manor (2-1) visits Rising Sun (3-1) on Wednesday.
“It’s been a struggle for us the last couple years to finish at the goal,” Gartland said. “We scored on some corners today, so I think that was some good confidence.”
