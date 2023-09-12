NORTH EAST - “Just finish.” That was the message that Bohemia Manor head football coach Vince Ricci had for his team Monday, prior to the resumption of their road contest against county rival and Susquehanna Division foe Rising Sun.
Ricci’s Eagles did just that as Bohemia Manor defeated Rising Sun 14-12, following multiple weather delays that resulted in the game concluding almost 72 hours after the opening kickoff. A storm-related postponement on Friday moved the game to Monday with 7:14 left in the third quarter and the Eagles ahead by a point. Another weather delay occurred Monday with 7:35 remaining in the game. Both teams waited the storm out for almost two hours before finishing play.
“Coming into today, the plan was finish,” Ricci said. “We were up 7-6 going into today and the plan was to just finish.”
The opening two-and-a-half quarters began as a low-scoring battle on Friday night. Bohemia Manor opened the scoring in the first half when Nate Fleming broke through the line for a 24-yard touchdown run to give the Eagles an early 7-0 lead.
After a Rising Sun punt on its next series, Bo Manor was pinned at its own one-yard line, deep in their own territory. The Tigers pounced on their field position advantage as senior Jon Horne intercepted a pass to set Rising Sun up deep in Bo Manor territory. On the very next play, Bare took it the distance from 28 yards out to pull the Tigers within one at 7-6, following a missed extra point.
Bare’s touchdown run marked the last points scored on Friday, before game action was postponed as Rising Sun's offense marched down the field.
After possessing the ball on offense for three days, the Tigers resumed Monday’s action with a go-ahead score as Mason Testerman ran it in from four yards out to give Sun its first lead. A failed two-point conversion attempt kept the Rising Sun advantage at 12-7 with 2:02 to play in the third quarter. Bohemia Manor did not take long to respond, as quarterback Chris Harris connected with wide receiver Dain Lenz for a 28-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Eagles retook the lead at 14-12 with 11:49 to play.
“My team just set me up perfectly,” Lenz said. “My offensive line made really good blocks and my quarterback got me the ball.”
Another stop on the ensuing Rising Sun possession gave the Eagles the ball back with good field position, before Monday's delay sent the teams back to the locker rooms. The game resumed with Bo Manor at midfield, hoping to convert on a third-and-two. The Rising Sun defense held on two consecutive plays to give their offense the ball back.
Testerman ripped off a 35-yard run on the ensuing drive to put the Tigers deep in Bohemia Manor territory. The Eagles defense kept Sun out of the end zone and forced Rising Sun to settle for a 30-yard field goal attempt. Sun failed to convert on the try, giving Bohemia Manor the ball back with just under four minutes to play. The Eagles converted multiple first downs to seal its second win of the season, including a first down by Lenz, a quarterback keeper by Harris and a 14-yard pass from Harris to Fleming that moved the chains with 2:09 left and Rising Sun out of timeouts.
“Our coach had a lot of trust in us to call that play,” Fleming said.
Ricci was proud of his team’s effort against a tough Rising Sun team, noting how they overcame adversity to make key plays when it mattered most.
“We knew all week and from last year that Rising Sun would have a really good offensive line and their running game was tough,” Ricci said. “We just kind of hung in there and dug down deep to get a couple big stops when we needed to.”
Rising Sun head coach Dom Massimiano also felt that his team executed well over the course of Friday and Monday. A few key mistakes down the stretch, however, ultimately cost them in a very close contest.
“I told them coming out of Friday night that we had run 32 plays and 11 of those plays were negative plays or incompletions,” Massimiano said. “But the other 21 plays we ran for 160 yards. At the end of the game, there was a lapse of focus that cost us some yards and we’ve got to clean that stuff up.”
As a result of the weather delays, both teams will now be forced to prepare for their next matchup on a short week. Bohemia Manor (2-0) will look to continue their hot start to the season as they will host North East (0-2) on Friday in their home opener. Rising Sun (0-2) looks to rebound as they host Fallston (2-0) on Thursday.
