CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor put on a pitching masterpiece during its Wednesday afternoon win over Joppatowne.
Three Eagles pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the 10-0 shutout of the Mariners. Chris Harris got the start for Bo Manor and struck out eight Joppatowne batters over three innings of work for the Eagles. Logan Hall added an inning of relief for the Eagles with three strikeouts and a walk in the fourth inning. Jake Vaughn struck out the side in the fifth inning.
The Eagles’ pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts and walked two batters in the victory.
The Bohemia Manor offense totaled 14 hits and scored in every inning in the Eagles’ second victory of the year.
The Eagles took an early advantage in the bottom half of the first off a wild pitch, followed by a two-run single by Evan Wood to hand Bo Manor a 3-0 lead. An RBI double by Harris and a RBI single by Austin Farrow put the Eagles up five in the second inning.
Harris added his second RBI of the afternoon in the third inning to extend Bo Manor’s advantage to six. Harris tallied two hits, a pair of walks and two RBIs at the plate in the win.
The Eagles concluded their victory with a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Bohemia Manor scored twice in the fourth inning off a wild pitch and an RBI Single by Nate Fleming. The Eagles wrapped up its win in the fifth with Harris scoring on a ground out and a RBI single by Andrew Connolley to reach 10 runs.
Alongside Harris, Wood drove in two runs and went 2-for-3 at the plate. Fleming added a two-hit day at the dish for Bohemia Manor.
The Eagles move to 2-0 on the young season and will visit county rival Perryville on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.