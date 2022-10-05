RISING SUN — The Eagles of Bohemia Manor are flying high after Tuesday night.
The Eagles traveled to Rising Sun and knocked off their Chesapeake Division rival in straight sets 25-18, 25-16 and 25-20. The win pushes Bo’s winning streak to six games after starting 1-2 on the year. The Eagles began their run on Sept. 13 with a win over C. Milton Wright.
“Anytime you get a win in division it’s great, it helps us with seeding in playoffs, but also for momentum and mentality too,” Bohemia Manor Head Coach Sabrina Larmer said of her team’s win. “It’s just great for our mentality moving forward.”
Rising Sun got out to a 3-0 lead in the first set, before the Eagles rattled off four straight points to grab a 4-3 lead. The early back-and-forth play would highlight a first set that saw multiple runs by Rising Sun and Bo Manor. The Tigers took a 13-9 lead with five straight points after six early lead changes.
The Eagles countered with runs of five points, four points and three points to win the first set.
The second set saw the Eagles knotted up with the Tigers at 10, before a four point swing put Bo Manor ahead 14-10. Back-to-back points by Rising Sun led to a pair of three point runs by the Eagles to push their lead to seven and eventually a second set victory.
The Eagles third set win came after another fast start by Rising Sun. Sun went up 6-2 and eventually 14-9, before Larmer took a timeout to talk to her team.
“We looked like we were starting to panic a little bit. We weren’t really sure what our decisions were going to be,” Larmer said. “That’s all I told them, to get back into control of their choices.”
Larmer said she wants to see her team get out to fast starts in its matches. She noted Bo’s quick start in its last game against North Harford, which allowed the Eagles to cruise to a three sets to none win.
Tuesday’s win served as an example of a hard fought win throughout.
“It’s good for us. We want to be in battles. We want to be where teams are pushing us and that’s been our motto for a long time,” Larmer said. “It’s good lessons for the girls to know that we can be down five or six points and there are still a lot of points left in the game and we don’t have to panic.”
Rylee Lenz finished the match with 10 kills to go along with two aces, three digs and two blocks. Raegan Lenz ended the night with four digs and five kills. Rising Sun Head Coach Logan Bowers credited the siblings for their adjustments to a shifting Rising Sun defense in the win.
“Once we got into a position to block them, then they started reading it and pushing it into the holes,” Bowers said. “We then had to adjust and try and dig it out. A couple points here or there is all it takes. I think we controlled them as well as anybody can control them after we adjusted a little bit after the first set.”
Rising Sun (4-4) will host North Harford (2-6) on Thursday, then host Bel Air (6-0) on Oct. 11. The Eagles (7-2) will look to extend their winning streak to seven as they visit Bel Air on Thursday. Larmer views the upcoming October schedule as an opportunity to prepare for another run to the 1A state tournament.
“That’s been something we’ve started talking about this week at practice,” Larmer said. “Now we’re in that state final mentality where every opportunity we can get on the court is preparing us for November and I think we’re moving in the right direction.”
