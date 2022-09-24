CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor entered the second half of Friday’s UCBAC battle holding a 14-0 lead and set to receive the football to start the second half. Then adversity struck.
An Eagles fumble on the kickoff set up the Indians’ offense at the Bo Manor 25-yard line. After three plays, North East faced a fourth-and-9 from the Eagles’ 24-yard line.
Bo Manor’s defense held.
“The defense stepped up and that might have been a changing point in the game. If they go down there and score, then we got ourselves a real dog fight,” Bohemia Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci said. “Our defense really stepped up there.”
North East Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt told his team at the half to come out looking to make a play.
“They came out expecting to make plays and we were able to capitalize on it with the turnover,” North East Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt said. “Offensively, we just couldn’t find a way to use that and take advantage of it.”
Bo Manor's defensive stand highlighted Bo’s ability to keep the North East offense in check throughout the evening. On the offensive side, the Eagles carved out lengthy drives, utilizing the running game to grind out their fourth win of the year.
Bo Manor’s offense put this style of play on full display on its ensuing series after the North East turnover on downs. The Eagles marched down the field with an 18-play drive, consuming nine minutes of game clock, to set up Tucker Auer with a 33-yard field goal attempt.
“At halftime we built up a scheme to make up blocks with what they were doing on defense,” Eagles quarterback Angel Granado said. “We were just reading the holes.”
Auer redeemed himself after a first half miss to push Bo Manor’s lead to 17-0 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.
“That put us up three scores. That was huge. If we miss that we’re still only up by two scores,” Ricci said. “That really plays into the defensive mind as to what we can do. We can kind of play a little softer then, whereas two scores they can still run the ball. We were kind of playing against their pass because we were able to go up three scores.”
"Our field goal team has been huge all year. Snapping, kicking and our protection has been very good all year,” Ricci added.
After a quick North East three-and-out, a 9-play drive over a span of five minutes in the fourth quarter put the game away for good. Bo Manor capped the series off with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ayden Frost.
The game-sealing score marked Frost’s second touchdown of the evening. Frost extended the Eagles’ lead to 14 with 27.4 seconds remaining in the first half on a 13-yard catch and run.
“I was just trusting the scheme, just going with what I saw,” Frost said. “Trusting my quarterback to get me the ball on the plays that he was supposed to.”
Entering Friday, Ricci believed his offensive line would play a factor in the success of his team’s running game. Ricci pointed to his line play as a reason for the Eagles’ ability to run the football.
“We knew their defensive line was going to come out and play and they did,” Ricci said. “This week, as a coaching staff we stuck to that ground game and trusted it. Even if we were getting two yards, three yards, we were sticking to it and keeping them honest.”
The win moves the Eagles to 4-0 on the year. Bo Manor’s defensive shutout is now its third of the season and second in back-to-back weeks. Bo's defense has allowed an average of three points in its first four games.
“Sometimes it's good to win this way, where you have to kind of grind out a win,” Ricci said. “We had a couple of big wins early where we kind of almost coasted. This week we had to play an entire game of football and got to see what we were made of.”
