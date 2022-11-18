FROSTBURG — Three teams remain in the quest for Cecil County’s first football state title since Bohemia Manor’s 2002 Class 1A state final victory.
The No. 8 Eagles (7-4) will begin this venture in the 1A state quarterfinals against No. 1 seed Mountain Ridge (10-0) on Friday. Bo comes off a 14-13 victory over Colonel Richardson in the second round of the regional playoffs, which Eagles Head Coach Vince Ricci described as a battle of ball control.
The Colonels finished the night with 41 carries for 187 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, while Colonel Richardson’s offense completed just three passes for 70 yards.
“Trying to get the defense off the field was tough, even though we only gave up 13 points,” Ricci said. “It was still frustrating because we couldn’t get our offense the ball and then it’s tough to get in a rhythm.”
The Eagles offense, however, delivered in two key spots, including a touchdown pass from quarterback Angel Granado to Nate Fleming, along with a touchdown run by Bo’s senior signal-caller. The Eagles went for a two-point conversion and took their 14-13 lead on another Granado rush.
“They trusted that play call in going for two and it was almost like they knew we were going for two,” Ricci said of his team. “They knew they could do it.”
Granado returned under center full-time during Bo’s first round regional win over Surrattsville, which saw the Eagles offense put up a season-high 57 points.
Granado suffered an injury that sidelined him in end of the year losses against Rising Sun and Fallston, while he saw limited action in the Eagles’ regular season finale defeat against Perryville.
The Bo Manor quarterback is glad to be back on the field with his team in the most pivotal part of the season.
“It feels great to be back with my team and play and win the games. We haven’t been able to win games in a while,” Granado said. “Knowing I came back and helped contribute to my team win games, I’m excited. I’m excited for what we can do.”
Mountain Ridge enters Friday night with a defense that has recovered 27 turnovers, including 18 fumbles and nine interceptions. Ricci said he looks for the game to come down to the play of the Eagles’ offensive line and Miners’ defensive front.
“They pose a really big test up front,” Ricci said of Mountain Ridge. “They have a lot of big kids up front with high motors, we’re up for the challenge though.”
Ricci noted the Miners use a spread offense, but focus heavily on the ground attack. Mountain Ridge is averaging 7 yards per-carry on 281 attempts. The Eagles’ head coach believes the temperature at kickoff — which is projected to be below freezing — will make the quarterfinal matchup a run-heavy affair.
“It’s going to be a man-up and stop the run type of games on both sides,” Ricci said. “They’ve never really played us and we’ve never really played them, so we’re going to do everything we can to stop their running game is realistically what we want to do.”
Senior Jake Koehler, along with Granado are two of multiple Eagles seniors making their first appearance in the state quarterfinals. Koehler said he is ready to go against last year’s state runner-up.
“We’ve never played anyone like them before and I’m excited to see what we can do,” Koehler said.
Granado said the team motto throughout the week of practice was simple.
To shock the state.
“We’re just trying to make history for our team,” Granado said. “I just want to play and let it all loose.”
