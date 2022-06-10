One more summer touring the green and brown battle fields with her childhood friends before moving on to make new friends and new memories.
This is the reality for Alesia Doctor over this summer and the future looks so bright for one of the county’s shining senior graduates.
Spending her summers playing for the Churchville Lightning travel team. An organization she will depart for Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware this August having become one of the most decorated players to ever suit up of the Lighting.
“Doc” as she is known by her coaches and friends, just surpassed 1,0000 career strikeouts as the Lightning play in a tournament this weekend in Baltimore.
When Doctor joined the Lightening team five years ago, the North East High School all-county pitcher and 2022 graduate never imagined her talent would take her past 1,000 strikeouts. She becomes just the fourth pitcher in Lightning history to accomplish that feat.
“I would not have believed it,” Doctor said. “I didn’t even pitch at all my first season and here I am.”
Doctor also has the best strikeout per innings in Lightning history with 1.33 strikeouts per inning.to inning pitched 1.33 K per inning in history.
As a senior playing MPSSAA softball at North East, Doctor finished with a 1.87 ERA her final season and pitched 123 innings for the Lady Indians.
She also hit .333 with five doubles, two homer runs and a .550 slugging percentage. She hopes to be able to also get an opportunity to swing the bat as well as pitch in college.
Travels with the Lightning organization have taken Doctor to many states including South Carolina and it gives her a chance to stay on the field, one of her favorite places to be.
“I like playing a lot of games in a weekend,” Doctor said. “The competition is better and being able to travel is fun.”
Doctor described herself as “all business” on the mound. And her calmness under pressure was a trademark quality during her prep career.
“When I allow myself to stress out, it goes down hill from there,” Doctor said. “I try to avoid that.”
Doctor is excited to get to face even more top notch competition at the college level next year and start a new adventure at Goldey-Beacom.
“It has my degree (business management),” Doctor said of her college choice. “I will be playing against a lot of friends I know in Delaware and other schools.”
