Rising Sun’s Maddie Liedlech stands on second base during Havre De Grace’s 13-1 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 Seniors Softball Tournament hosted at Perryville Little League on Wednesday, June 28.
Rising Sun’s Bailey Vaughan (21) waits for the pitch on first base. Vaughan drove in Sun’s only run of the night during Havre De Grace’s 13-1 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 Seniors Softball Tournament hosted at Perryville Little League on Wednesday, June 28.
Havre De Grace’s Lilla Dalton pitches during Havre De Grace’s 13-1 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 Seniors Softball Tournament hosted at Perryville Little League on Wednesday, June 28.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY KYLE INGERSON
Rising Sun Kelsey Pyle pitches during Havre De Grace’s 13-1 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 Seniors Softball Tournament hosted at Perryville Little League on Wednesday, June 28.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY KYLE INGERSON
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY KYLE INGERSON
PERRYVILLE – Ever since Lillia Dalton was 4 years old, there is nothing that she has loved more than the game of softball.
Her love for the sport was on full display Wednesday night, as she led Havre De Grace’s Senior Softball All-Stars past Rising Sun in a dominating 13-1 victory to secure themselves a berth in the District 5 Championship.
Dalton went the distance on the mound, giving up one run on three hits and striking out six batters in five innings of work. She also contributed at the plate as well, going 2-for-3 with five RBI’s.
“I’ve been playing this game my whole life since I was 4 years old, and it’s something that I’ve always loved”, Dalton said. “The fact that I love the game so much really motivates me to play well.”
Havre De Grace wasted no time putting runs on the board as they scored four runs in the top of the first alone. Kinsey Mentzer got the scoring started with an RBI double, followed by a two-run double by Dalton and an RBI groundout by Autumn Keyes.
Mentzer added a two-run inside the park home run in the second inning and an RBI single in the third to give Havre De Grace a 7-0 lead. Dalton would follow that up with a two-run single to make it 9-0.
The lone Rising Sun run would then come in the bottom of the third via an RBI single from Bailey Vaughan.
Havre De Grace added a run in the fourth when Keyes scored on a wild pitch. Havre De Grace tacked on three more runs in the fifth via RBI’s from Dalton, Katie Burr, and Keyes to cap off the 13-1 victory.
“I’m so happy that we get the opportunity to go to the championship”, said Havre De Grace manager Roger Dalton. “It’s going to be tough but we’re going to battle.”
Havre De Grace will next play the winner of Chesapeake City and Rising Sun in the District 5 Senior Softball championship on Friday.
