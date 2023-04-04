NORTH EAST — Through much of the second half, the Titans lived on Tri-State’s half of the field. A three-goal swing by the Crusaders however, would cement Tri-State’s sixth win of the season.
Goals by Tessa Davis, Hayden Thomas and Cheyenne Quinn in a span of five minutes in the second half erased a tie game and gave the Crusaders the lead they needed to pull out a 6-4 win against the Titans.
“It was how we responded,” Tri-State Head Coach Michael Cox said. “If it’s close, we gotta put in the extra effort. We got to back up our teammates.”
Davis finished the afternoon with a pair of goals, both of which handed the Crusaders a lead. Davis’ first goal came in the 43rd minute on a penalty kick to put the Crusaders up 3-2.
After Tome’s Alivia Carrillo tied the game at three, Davis responded with a shot that made its way to the back of the net between multiple Tome defenders. The goal gave Tri-State a 4-3 lead with 13:44 remaining.
Four minutes later, Thomas notched her second goal of the contest with 10:51 to go, extending the Crusaders’ advantage to two. Quinn sealed the game for Tri-State with a shot from just beyond the box to put the Crusaders up 6-3.
“Really going into halftime the big speech was we need to be more aggressive going towards the ball, winning the fifty-fifty balls. I think as a team we stepped up in doing that, we put pressure on them,” Cox said. “This team here, they like to do it as a team, it’s not just one person. So it was good to see the response in the second half.”
Throughout the first half, the Titans and Crusaders were separated by no more than one goal. Abigail Slagle opened the scoring for the Crusaders with a goal to put Tri-State up 1-0. Tome quickly responded with a goal from Carrillo to knot the game back at one.
Tome would later take the lead off a goal by Sophia Wetherill to give the Titans a 2-1 advantage. A goal by Thomas on the break tied the game at two.
Davis finished with a pair of assists along with her two goals. Thomas recorded the Crusaders’ other assist. Carrillo finished the day with two goals for the Titans. Tome will face Rosedale Baptist on Thursday.
Tri-State Christian is undefeated through its first six games of the season. The Crusaders’ offense is averaging just under seven goals per contest and has outscored opponents 40-4 through six games.
“We have an 18-person roster, so we’re a deep team. We can get substitutes in and we don’t lose anything,” Cox said. “We are very good all around, everyone has a role and they are buying into it, which is really helping their performance out on the field.”
