ELKTON — The Crusaders’ bats came alive on Thursday afternoon to pick up their third victory of the season.
Tri-State Christian combined for 12 runs in the second and the fourth inning to help the Crusaders grab a 19-8 win over Tome. Tri-State totaled 10 hits in the victory with eight different Crusaders driving in runs at the plate. Kenny Kohler, Luke Yates, Will Davis, Brayden Jones, Drew Eichman, Gary Slagle, Chase Punnel and Jake Lambert all drove in at least one run for the Crusaders.
“One of the things we are always talking about is having productive at bats. Basically, I kept telling the kids ‘put the ball in play, make it happen,’” Tri-State Christian Head Coach Jason Yates said. “We’re always trying to keep the pressure on [the opponents] and I think we did a good job of it early in the game, which got us some breathing room.”
The Tri-State Christian offense began its surge in the second inning with back-to-back hits by Davis and Kenny Kohler to push Tri-State’s advantage from two runs to four runs. Two batters later, Slagle sent a pitch to the outfield and increased the Crusaders’ lead to 5-0.
Thomas capped off Tri-State Christian’s five-run second inning with a two-run single, pushing the Crusaders’ lead to seven runs. Tri-State’s second inning rally all came with two outs.
After adding two more runs in the bottom half of the third inning, Tri-State Christian’s first four batters got on base after getting hit by pitches in the fourth inning. Davis once again extended the Crusaders’ lead with a two-run single to make it 12-1 Tri-State. Kenny Kohler followed Davis at the plate with a two-run triple to give the Crusaders a 13-run lead.
The Crusaders scored seven runs by innings end and held a 16-1 lead.
“We just decided to go out there and hit the ball instead of walking or striking out,” Davis said. “Last game we had a rough game, so our coach told us to be aggressive.”
Luke Yates pitched four complete innings for the Crusaders, allowing one run and striking out six Tome batters. The Titans’ only run with Yates on the mound came in the fourth inning off a single from Jon Herrera.
Tri-State’s head coach said Yates is still developing as a pitcher for the Crusaders. Yates added he has put on muscle and is continuing to get stronger on the mound.
A positive sign in the continued growth of Yates came in the second inning after Tome loaded the bases with one out.
Yates was able to work out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts and keep Tri-State’s two-run lead intact.
“It definitely kept our momentum,” Yates said. “After coming out of that inning it gave us a big confidence boost.”
Five different Tome batters drove in a run for the Titans. Nolan Peel, Matt Montgomery, Jon Herrera, Tim Joyce, Tristan Dunn and Jacob Herrera all tallied an RBI for Tome. The Titans will return to action on April 17 on the road against West Nottingham.
Tri-State Christian will resume on the diamond when it visits West Nottingham on April 18.
