ELKTON — As Tri-State Christian boys’ soccer head coach Michael Cox wrapped up his postgame speech following his team’s victory on Friday, the Crusaders surprised their head coach with a bucket of ice water to celebrate the win and Cox’s birthday.
“It feels really good, it feels like we’re all here together for each other,” Cox said. “And for them to celebrate the game with a win and think of me and sing happy birthday afterward it shows they are not thinking about themselves.”
Tri-State senior Gary Slagle said the idea for the post-win celebration came from the team’s reverend. Slagle and the Crusaders’ offense also gifted their head coach with a six-goal performance.
Slagle’s first half hat trick — plus three goals from three different Crusaders — was more than enough to hand Tri-State its second win of the season in a 6-2 victory over Bohemia Manor. Slagle opened the scoring for the Crusaders in the fifth minute of the first half, after weaving his way through multiple Eagles’ defenders. Slagle doubled Tri-State’s lead in the 36th minute on a through ball and found the back of the net once more in the final four minutes of the first half to extend the Crusaders’ advantage to three.
“It definitely was a relief because I was telling all the guys ‘we just need to get up by two, one’s not enough’ because if they put one in then it’s anyone’s game to win,” Slagle said. “With seven minutes left, I was trying to push everybody, I was like ‘just give it your all for seven minutes and give it your best shot’ and we ended up getting lucky and putting two in.”
Tri-State controlled the possession in the first half with plenty of chances that either were off target, off the bar or saved by Bohemia Manor goalie Ryan Asbell, before Slagle’s pair of goals in the final four minutes of the half. The Crusaders added three goals in the second half off the boots of senior Jackson Sartin, sophomore Landon Eichmann and senior Micah Leins.
“I liked where we were at. I told them at halftime, we only have three, but we’ve had about seven or eight good chances so we need to feel very good about ourselves because in the previous game we kind of let off the gas in the second half,” Cox said. “So they stayed motivated knowing how close they were, they were right there on the front step.”
Asbell finished the game with over 10 saves for Bohemia Manor, with Eagles head coach Andy Mitchell praising his freshman keeper for standing on his head throughout the afternoon. Gavin McKew tallied both of Bo Manor’s goals in the second half.
“He’s been a massive surprise, we knew we had one coming up, but we didn’t expect him to be that,” Mitchell said of Asbell. “He knows where to be, he knows what to do, he can clear the ball most of the time.”
The Crusaders (2-0) begin league play on Tuesday as they host Delaware Valley Classical School. Bohemia Manor (0-1) will host Harford Christian on Tuesday.
