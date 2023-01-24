ELKTON — The Crusaders trailed Cross Christian Academy by one point entering halftime. Tri-State’s deficit ballooned in the second half.
Cross Christian outscored Tri-State 44-28 in the second half, including a 22-7 third quarter push by Cross Christian to hand the Crusaders a 76-59 defeat, their fourth loss of the season. The Crusaders finished the game with 22 turnovers.
Tri-State Head Coach Chris Scarbro credited Cross Christian’s man defense for creating Tri-State turnovers.
“We forced it a little too much, we weren’t patient. We didn’t pick up the ball with a purpose to pass the ball,” Scarbro said. “When we passed the ball out we were throwing it away, creating turnovers and they ran with the ball on the opposite end.”
Five Cross Christian scorers finished in double figures. Ty Fortune led Cross Christian in scoring with 19 points. Marvin Fletcher and Cameron Moore recorded 18 points and 17 points, while Trevor Gibson and Gage Wintermoyer tallied 11 points for Cross Christian.
“On our side we figured out when we are playing man-to-man and they have the ball we’re fine,” Scarbro said. “When they are moving without the ball, they took advantage of us. We didn’t play good help defense.”
Tri-State’s Jonte Jensen led the Crusaders in scoring with a game-high 21 points. The Tri-State senior shot 10-of-17 from the field. Sophomore Sam Falko tallied 13 points and shot 42% from the field in the loss.
“Jonte’s an emotional spark plug, whenever he is on the floor he is always vocal, he’s one of our vocal leaders,” Scarbro said. “He’s come a long way, he started with us last year, has grown up as a young man and is a good leader on the floor.”
Scarbro views the loss as a learning experience for his team against the prep school from Seaford, Delaware. The Crusaders will visit Delaware Valley Classical School on Tuesday and host Rising Sun on Thursday.
“We don’t go in thinking we are going to lose, we go in with a game plan trying to win,” Scarbro said. “To hang with them for the half, we were happy.”
