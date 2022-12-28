A total of 12 high school basketball teams from across the county will meet next week for a crack at the Green and Gold Holiday Basketball Tournament hosted by Cecil College.
The 16 team, two-day tournament will take place on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29 with a pair of Green Bracket and Gold Bracket titles on the line. The tournament’s first round of games will largely feature matchups not yet seen in the early parts of the winter basketball season.
Bohemia Manor, Elkton, Perryville and Tri-State Christian will comprise the Green Bracket for the boys tournament. Rising Sun and North East, alongside Delaware’s MOT Charter and Baltimore’s Greater Grace Christian Academy will make up the Gold Bracket.
Elkton, Greater Grace Christian, Rising Sun and Tome make up the Green Bracket on the girls side. North East, Tri-State Christian, Perryville and Harford County’s Havre de Grace will comprise the Gold Bracket.
The slue of day one games will be highlighted by an early season girls rematch between Rising Sun and Tome. The Tigers knocked off the Titans in a 46-31 victory and jumpstarted Rising Sun’s perfect start to the season.
Day one will conclude with a boys matchup between Elkton and Tri-State Christian. The two Elkton-based programs — separated by less than a mile — did not meet during last year’s 2021 season. Tri-State swept its other county opponents a year ago.
