County Council moves forward with state money for Rising Sun turf field
By Patrick LaPorte
The Cecil County Council approved the $1.2 million in state grant money that will go towards a synthetic turf field at Rising Sun High School on Tuesday night. The resolution’s vote passed 5-0. The County Council put forward the resolution at its July 26 legislative session to use grant money from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to fund the project.
The final step in the approval process will come at the state level from the Maryland Board of Public Works. Steven Overbay, the county’s Acting Director of Administration, said if approved by the state board the project would be on pace to be completed next summer.
The consideration by the state board is currently slated for Aug. 10.
Overbay noted the importance of the project being funded by money that does not require taxpayer assistance.
“I know the County Executive had made some comments about seeking funds that allowed to be one hundred percent state funded and very pleased those have come through to the tune of $1.2 million,” Overbay said.
If approved at the state level it would be the second turf field in less than a year to be covered by state grant money. The county allocated $1.1 million for a turf field at Elkton High School last spring.
Rising Sun Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Clem Vaughan said a nice field makes a “world of a difference.”
“I’ve often said kids in general and athletes all across, they play better when they feel better and look better,” Vaughan said. “Having that field out there makes them more proud of their building, it's going to help all around, soccer, football, you name it, it's going to be nice.”
Three public high schools in Cecil County currently offer turf playing surfaces including Bohemia Manor, Perryville and North East.
