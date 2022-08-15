PERRYVILLE — Kim Fetters initially planned to host a softball tournament at Trego Field in Perryville on one field. Prior to the tournament, it was moved to Perryville Community Park due to the outpour of community support.
On Saturday, 16 teams from all over Cecil County and surrounding counties traveled down to Perryville to compete in a day filled with stolen bases and base hits to raise money for the family of Jordan Rice. Rice suffered a swimming pool accident in June that paralyzed him from the chest line down.
In total, the tournament raised $6,812 that will be donated to the Rice family.
“It’s truly amazing,” Jessica Rice, Jordan’s mother, said of the event. “We have received so much support from family, friends and the community.”
Fetters and Clint Logan organized the tournament with inspiration for the event coming from Fetters’ daughters Kailey and Ariana. The pair both played softball at Perryville High School and are friends of Jordan, picking him up for school everyday.
Ariana, a recent high school graduate and longtime softball athlete, said the decision to go with softball came from their familiarity with the sport and the overall backing of softball in the community.
“We just had to do something for him,” Ariana said. “We knew we played softball and Perryville has huge softball community support.”
Over 200 players registered for the tournament, with Ariana and Kailey playing on team “Shallow Slashers” and “Red White and Dudes” throughout the day. Kailey said she FaceTimed Jordan, even bringing her phone onto the diamond to have him alongside her while she played in the field.
“It’s crazy so many people came out,” Kailey said.
The tournament offered 26 raffle items along with other ways to raise money, including in-game buy-backs and concessions. A total of 22 companies sponsored the tournament.
Fetters said she is beyond grateful for the outreach of people and businesses in the area.
“We’ve just had other families calling us up saying, ‘what can I do for you, what do you need,’” Fetters said.
Nathan, Jordan’s brother, along with Jake Berg were with Jordan the day the accident took place. Both were out in the field supporting their brother and friend. Nathan played on team “Family Strong” and Berg was a fellow member of “Shallow Slashers.”
Berg and his mother Marie, both sported a tattoo across their forearm with the words #Jordanstrong during the event.
“We got it to show Jordan we are here forever and we aren’t going anywhere,” Marie Berg said.
Nathan visited his brother in physical therapy the Thursday prior to the tournament. He said Jordan is getting better each day, with more mobility and motion in his arms. Jordan’s mother added her son is taking big leaps in his recovery.
“Jordan is doing amazing,” Jessica Rice said. “The strides he is taking in therapy is amazing and he is proving every doctor wrong.”
Those interested in donating to the Rice family can donate to the page @JordansJourneyCrabFeast on Venmo. If prompted, use the last four digits of 3538. Any money donated through Venmo goes fully to the Rice family.
A crab feast will be held at the Perryville Fire Company Pavilion on Sept. 25 to continue to raise money for Jordan and his family.
