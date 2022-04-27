Despite their fair share of bad luck and at times poor play, the Elkton girls lacrosse team has stayed strong together. Despite another 15-5 loss on Tuesday to Fallston, Elkton sees improvement each find out on the field.
“I was proud of the girls,” Elkton coach Shawn Caldarelli said. “It has been a tough year with the upper schedule and Fallston, if you look at them, they are always a final four team and they are playing hard and getting better. A lot of times the scores don’t indicate how much better our team has gotten.”
The team also recently lost to Bel Air 16-3 but Caldarelli said that game was a night where the “defense played pretty well.”
“People see that score and say ‘he doesn’t know what he is talking about,” Caldarelli said. “But, nobody else has 6-8 trips to Harford county to play. These girls never quit playing.”
On Tuesday, the Golden Elks fell behind 8-1 before scoring four straight goals to pull within 8-5 in the second half.
The defense would subsequently break down and Fallston scored seven unanswered goals to close the game under rainy conditions.
“We had a rally there to make it interestig,” Caldarelli said. “We told them go play hard and they scored and I think the confidence level was raised and they responded to that.”
The depth became a factor in the second half the coach felt.
“I said ‘I think we woke up the sleeping giant.’”Caldarelli said. “Fallston dresses 16-20 players. They realized our girls were not just going to play dead. I saw a lot of positives.”
Lexi Bunk led the way for Elkton with 4 goals while Annmarie Davenport needed one goal for the Golden Elks.
“Lexi was steady as always,” Caldarelli said. “It is hard at times as she is getting double and tripled teamed and she is trying to put the team on her shoulders. Today everybody contributed there and it took some pressure off of her. She is going to do well as she moves on to college."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.