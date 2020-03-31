Cecil College star, county native Falko commits to play Division I hoops

Cecil College star Jacob Falko needed to make his college decision during unchartered times.
The Cecil County native and Tri-State Christian graduate would not be able to visit the many Division I schools that were recruiting him because of the COVID-19 pandemic. His choice would have to be made based on what he knew about each school and its basketball program.
Falko announced his commitment to Gardner-Webb University on Twitter Friday afternoon.
“It was the spot for me where I can definitely have an impact coming in right away,” Falko said Monday. “It's a winning program – they were just at March Madness last year. I wanted to come in and win and play right away.”
The Runnin' Bulldogs qualified for their first NCAA Tournament in 2019, losing to eventual national champion Virginia in the opening round. The chance to play immediately for a successful program was a driving factor for Falko to commit to Gardner-Webb of the Big South Conference in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
“They lost their leading scorer, so it's looking like I'm going to come in and play a good amount of minutes,” the sophomore guard said. “I really rocked with the coaches – Coach [JeremyLuther and Coach [Tim] Craft. They reached out to me and they were talking to me pretty much everyday over the last month or so. I really built a good relationship with them. They're awesome guys. It kind of sucks I didn't get to visit the campus yet, but I'll definitely be going down there as soon as I can.”
Falko becomes only the second Cecil County product to earn a Division I men's basketball scholarship and first since Elkton graduate Tim Magowan, who also attended Cecil College of of high school, did so in 2007.
“We have a little bit of talent here, but it's not really a basketball town. It took me a little longer than I wanted to,” Falko said. “I had to go the JUCO route. I'll come in as a junior at the Division I level, but it was an awesome experience at Cecil. I wouldn't trade that for anything.”
Falko scored more than 1,000 points in two seasons with the Seahawks. He was named Maryland JUCO Conference Men’s Basketball Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore, averaging nearly 24 points per game. Falko shot an impressive 62 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from 3-point range and averaged a team-high 4.2 assists per game this winter.
“He just works and works. It’s paid off for him,” Cecil College coach Ed Durham said when Falko received the postseason accolade two weeks ago. “He’s going to get a scholarship somewhere and somebody is going to be getting a really good player and a really good person.”
Falko played four years of varsity basketball for Tri-State Christain, scoring more than 2,000 points and was named Cecil County Player of the Year in his junior and senior season.
