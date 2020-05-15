Bo Manor senior ready to run at Maryland

CECIL COUNTY — Bohemia Manor track star Brooke Walz recently signed to run track at the University of Maryland and she says she is excited about the opportunity.
Walz, who was recently named as the girls’ indoor track athlete of the year, won an individual 1A state title in the 1600m and two second place finishes in the 800m and 4x800m relay this season in indoor track. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 global pandemic, she was not able to compete in outdoor track and field events this spring.
Walz said she chose UM in part because of their academic programs, but said she also really enjoyed their athletic facilities. It also doesn’t hurt that she will be joining her sister Kirstin, who will be a junior next year at the university.
Walz said she is looking forward to being on the same team again as her sister, who also competes for the Terrapins track and field team.
This season Walz was looking forward to having the chance to run with younger sister Julia, who is a freshman this year at Bo Manor. She said she will miss her time on the team, noting that she will miss her teammates and getting the opportunity to compete and meet other athletes at the high school level.
“I am really going to miss my teammates,” she said. “I think I will also being part of a smaller tight-knit community. Maryland is a very large school so it will be different.”
Walz said she plans on studying biological sciences at Maryland and her goal is eventually to get into a career field where she can work with animals. Brooke said her love of science started pretty early on and she noted that she really enjoyed doing STEM-based activities at Bo Manor.
“I am really looking forward to continuing my athletic and academic career,” she said. “I am really excited to meet new people and branch out.”
Walz said even though she didn’t get a chance to race this spring, she has kept in shape and is ready for a new challenge at Maryland. She notes that she kept in shape by running trails, something she hadn’t really done much of before, but noted she really enjoyed it.
“I am really just thankful,” she said. “Thankful for my coaches, my family and my friends. I am really thankful for everything I was given and all of the opportunities I have had.”
