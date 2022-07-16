A Brunswick baserunner stood on third base just 60-feet away from sending Brunswick to Saturday’s state title matchup. Brunswick however could not capitalize on the game-winning opportunity.
In the next half inning, Chesapeake City seized the moment.
A four-run seventh inning rally by Chesapeake City gave the team the cushion it needed to push past Brunswick to advance to the state championship game. Lizzy Marcum opened the scoring in the extra inning with an RBI double to put Chesapeake City ahead. A Mia Felice’s base knock scored two more for Chesapeake City. By the innings end Chesapeake City held a 6-2 lead.
Russell finished with three hits and Raegan Yatsko finished with two for Chesapeake City.
“The bats final came alive at an awesome time, I would have liked for it to have been earlier in the game, but we’ll take it when we can get it,” Manager Blake Marcum said of his offense. “I really think this was a team win, young girls worked good counts, got on base with some walks and that's all you can ask for.”
In the pitcher's circle, Felice bounced back after giving up nine runs the day prior to Delmar. Felice worked out of two jams with runners in scoring position in the first and sixth innings to keep Brunswick from taking the lead. Felice finished with six strikeouts.
“She gave it all yesterday, the defense kind of let her down a little bit and the defense was there for her today,” Marcum said. “She pitched a hell of a game again, I’m proud of her.”
The win puts Chesapeake City in a rematch with Delmar in the state title game at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Chesapeake City needs to beat Delmar twice in order to capture the state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.