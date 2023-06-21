Chesapeake City's Chris Harris gets out of the box on a lead-off single during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Havre De Grace's Gavin Street flips a ball to first base during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace Little League in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's C.J. Ball pitches for Chesapeake City. Ball finished with 10 strikeouts during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Greyson Sizemore (right) touches home ahead of a throw home during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Havre De Grace's Ayden Fleming (left) leaps up to save a throw down from going into the outfield during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Brody Vaughan swings at a pitch during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Connor Young prepares to fire to first base during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Chris Harris watches as a ball carries over the left field fence to give Chesapeake City a 6-0 lead during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Chris Harris (right) is greeted by Chesapeake City Manager Andrew Galasso (left) during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Colton Leitgeb (left) greets Chris Harris (right) after his home run during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Brody Vaughan gets out of the way of a pitch during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Perryville's Tanner Funke throws a ball across the diamond during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Perryville's Nathan Singleton (right) slides into second base as North East's Hunter Pettorossi (left) waits for a throw during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
North East's Ashton Kohler (right) is greeted by a coach after getting out of an inning during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
North East's Landon Knaub connects on his first of two home runs during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
North East's Landon Knaub (13) is greeted by his teammates after his first home run during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
North East's Hunter Pettorossi (left) applies a tag as Perryville's Brogan Caldwell (right) attempts to steal second base during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
Chesapeake City's Chris Harris gets out of the box on a lead-off single during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Havre De Grace's Gavin Street flips a ball to first base during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace Little League in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's C.J. Ball pitches for Chesapeake City. Ball finished with 10 strikeouts during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Greyson Sizemore (right) touches home ahead of a throw home during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Havre De Grace's Ayden Fleming (left) leaps up to save a throw down from going into the outfield during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Brody Vaughan swings at a pitch during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Connor Young prepares to fire to first base during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Chris Harris watches as a ball carries over the left field fence to give Chesapeake City a 6-0 lead during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Chris Harris (right) is greeted by Chesapeake City Manager Andrew Galasso (left) during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Colton Leitgeb (left) greets Chris Harris (right) after his home run during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Chesapeake City's Brody Vaughan gets out of the way of a pitch during Chesapeake City's 10-0 win over Havre De Grace in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Perryville's Tanner Funke throws a ball across the diamond during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Hunter Pettorossi connects on a pitch during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Perryville's Nathan Singleton (right) slides into second base as North East's Hunter Pettorossi (left) waits for a throw during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Perryville's Brogan Caldwell gets out of the box during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Ashton Kohler (right) is greeted by a coach after getting out of an inning during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Perryville's Samuel White pitches for Perryville during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Zayden Keiser connects on a pitch during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Landon Knaub connects on his first of two home runs during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Landon Knaub (13) is greeted by his teammates after his first home run during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Ashton Kohler pitches for North East during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
North East's Hunter Pettorossi (left) applies a tag as Perryville's Brogan Caldwell (right) attempts to steal second base during North East's 25-0 win over Perryville in the District 5 Senior Baseball Tournament at Chesapeake City Little League on Tuesday, June 20.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — A pair of Cecil County all-star teams stayed alive in District 5 seniors baseball action on Tuesday.
Coming off a one-run loss at the hands of Rising Sun on Monday, Chesapeake City bounced back with a 10-0 shutout win over Havre De Grace. C.J. Ball went the distance on the mound for Chesapeake City, finishing the evening with a no-hitter, while striking out 10 Havre De Grace batters in five full innings of work.
Ball felt his fastball was on throughout Tuesday's victory.
"None of them could really touch it in the first because I don't think they were ready for it, I don't think they were expecting it out of me," Ball said. "But later on when I honed in the curveball it was working for me too."
After leaving a runner stranded in scoring position in the home half of the first inning, Chesapeake City got on the scoreboard with four runs in the second inning, including RBIs by Greyson Sizemore and Colton Leitgeb. Sizemore added his second RBI of the game in the ensuing inning to extend Chesapeake City's lead to five.
Chris Harris led off the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field and pushed Chesapeake City's lead to six. Harris finished with two hits in the victory. Chesapeake City added four runs in the fifth inning off four walks to seal its first win of the district tournament.
"With a 3-0 count you got nothing to lose and put it over the left field wall, why not," Harris said. "It's a long road and it was a much needed win as we should of won yesterday. Nine times out of 10 we win that game, but it's a good bounce back win."
In the night half of Tuesday's senior baseball action, North East picked up its second win of the tournament with a 25-0 victory over Perryville.
Landon Knaub served as a catalyst for North East's offense, finishing the day with a pair of home runs. Knaub sent a three-run homer over the left field fence in the second inning and extended North East's lead to seven. North East totaled eight runs in the second inning.
Knaub's second home run of the night was a two-run shot in the third inning to once again extend North East's advantage.
"I saw it off the bat and I was just kind admiring it," Knaub said of his first home run. "I thought it had a chance, but I knew it was a hard hit ball and definitely could have gone out."
Alongside Knaub, Zayden Keiser drove in multiple RBIs in the win for North East. On the hill, Ashton Kohler ended the night with 10 strikeouts in four innings of work for North East.
The victories put North East and Chesapeake City on a collision course with each other at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner of Wednesday's losers bracket matchup will face either Rising Sun or Elkton for a spot in the District 5 Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.