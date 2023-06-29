HAVRE DE GRACE — After recording a strikeout to start the top half of the sixth inning, Chesapeake City's Majors Softball all-star team eyed another appearance in the Maryland State Tournament.
The three following Havre De Grace batters plated a pair of runs off an error and back-to-back singles to cut Havre De Grace's deficit to two. As Chesapeake City Manager Erin Schuster walked out to the circle to talk to her squad, she reminded her team to take a deep breath and relax.
"I knew they were excited and I knew they wanted to win so badly and they were so just amped up and excited that they were getting ahead of themselves," Schuster said. "I just reminded them you only got two more outs and we have a championship and that is what you have to focus in on."
Chesapeake City composed themselves following the visit and retired two of the next three batters that stepped in the box to secured a 5-3 win and claim a District 5 banner. Chesapeake City pitcher Kailey McGuire said the nerves were there in the final inning of play, but knew she and her team needed to focus on recording the next out.
"We were all pretty stressed out, so we just knew we had to go 1-2-3 and get it done," McGuire said.
McGuire pitched a full six innings for Chesapeake City and worked out of multiple jams that limited Havre De Grace's offensive output. Along with Havre De Grace's final rally, Chesapeake City escaped from a bases loaded situation in the first inning with help from a tag play at the plate by catcher Regan Yatsko.
Havre De Grace threatened once again with multiple runners on base in the top half of the second and fifth inning, but were held to just one run. Havre De Grace's only run came in the fifth inning on an RBI by Kayden Hoskins.
"Kailey's like our work horse, everyday she goes out and does her best," Schuster said of McGuire. "We have two other pitchers, but Kailey is the one we just love to give the rock to all the time."
The win for Chesapeake City was marked by a personal accomplishment for McGuire. She recorded her 200th strikeout of the season to open the game. McGuire ended the evening with nine strikeouts.
"It's definitely crazy, I didn't expect it at all. I went from last year not pitching nearly at all to this year and pitching every game," McGuire said. "It felt pretty good."
Chesapeake City opened its lead in the home half of the third off RBI singles by Courtney Marut, Kaylinn Jackson and Corinne Logullo. Kendall Schuster extended Chesapeake City's lead to four in the fourth inning with an RBI single. Ava Potter used a wild pitch to score Chesapeake City's fifth run of the evening.
Chesapeake City finished the tournament with a perfect 4-0 record in district play, which was plagued by unpredictable weather and multiple rainouts. Erin Schuster credited her players for being ready to play whenever they got the chance.
"These girls, they're ready for it. Every day they're ready to come out here and play regardless of whether it's raining, whether it's cloudy, whether it's sunny and it's hot, they are always ready to play," Schuster said. "We just kept talking to them and being pumped up."
The win sends Chesapeake City to the Maryland State Tournament hosted by Tri-City Little League in Hurlock, Maryland. Tournament play is set to begin on July 8.
Playing in the state tournament is a familiar moment for some returning players on Chesapeake City's roster, including McGuire. Chesapeake City's majors all-stars reached the state title game a year ago and fell just short of a state title to Delmar Little League. McGuire said she is excited to get back in state tournament play and hopeful for a rematch with last year's state champion.
"My hope is that we can get farther against Delmar this year."
