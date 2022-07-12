ELKTON — Chesapeake City Little League's 12U softball took a big first step to capturing a Maryland state title on Monday in a 15-0 victory over Brunswick Little League.
An eight-run third inning for Chesapeake City highlighted an evening where the Chesapeake City offense could not be shut down. Chesapeake City tallied four of its eight total hits in the third inning, while capitalizing on three walks and two Brunswick fielding errors.
By game’s end 21 runners reached base for Chesapeake City. Mia Felice and Abigail Russell both gathered three hits and led the team.
Chesapeake City Head Coach Blake Marcum said he believes hitting is “contagious” and the team’s offensive success began with its ability to get on base.
“Everybody had something going on, even the younger girls, they put together good at-bats and got a walk, got on base, got to run a little,” Marcum said. “So it was a good experience for everybody.”
The impressive offensive performance did not overshadow another dominant outing by Chesapeake City’s Lyla Wescoat. Wescoat allowed just one hit through the first two innings of play and struck out five of Brunswick’s first six batters. Wescoat recorded 10 total strikeouts in her complete game outing.
Brunswick’s Taylor Benson tallied the only hit off Wescoat.
Marcum credits Wescoat’s relentless work ethic for her success in the pitching circle.
“I think her parents said she throws 150 pitches a day,” Marcum said. “It’s what she does and she puts the effort in and you can tell.”
Chesapeake City’s first win comes after an 11-day layoff between the district and state tournaments. A rain delay on Saturday pushed the game back an extra day from Sunday to Monday. Marcum described the team’s unity throughout and said it felt good to get back on the diamond following the short break.
“The whole team has everybody’s back, some of the younger girls cheer on the team non-stop and the older girls kind of took them under their wings this year,” Marcum said. “It’s been real fun.”
Chesapeake City continues its state tournament play on July 13 in Elkton with a chance to advance to the state championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.