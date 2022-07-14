ELKTON — Entering Thursday’s winners bracket matchup with Delmar, Chesapeake City scored 27 runs in its last two games. Delmar cooled down the red hot Chesapeake City bats in a 9-0 victory.
Delmar’s Macy Rickards was perfect from the circle through the first three innings of play, striking out seven of the first nine Chesapeake City batters. A single from Chesapeake City’s Abigail Russell in the fourth broke up Rickards perfect game but served as the only hit for Chesapeake City. Rickards finished with 13 strikeouts and allowed two baserunners.
Chesapeake City Manager Blake Marcum complimented Rickards on her dominant performance from the circle.
“I called her a buzzsaw because that’s what she did to us and that happens from time-to-time, I’m okay with it,” Marcum said. “It’s a sport, everything don’t work out all the time.”
Through the first four innings Chesapeake City’s Mia Felice allowed four runs on four hits and kept the Delmar offense to a minimum. Delmar threatened to break the game open in the third inning with runners at first and second base. Felice managed to get out of the inning giving up only three runs.
The fifth inning however, saw Delmar break the game open. Delmar manufactured five runs off the bats of five different players and took a 9-0 lead.
Marcum said Felice pitched well and credited her with keeping Chesapeake City in the game early. He said his team's defense did play a factor in the loss. Chesapeake City committed two errors.
“She went up there, she threw the ball hard, the defense did let us down a little bit,” Marcum said. “I couldn’t ask anything more than what she did for us tonight.”
The good thing for Chesapeake City is they still have one life remaining. The loss drops Chesapeake City down to the losers bracket. Chesapeake City will play on Friday at 6 p.m. with a chance to make it to the state championship game and force a rematch with Delmar.
For Marcum, that is the beauty of a double elimination tournament.
“Now we have to win,” Marcum said. “I have total confidence we’re going to come right back at the next team we play.”
