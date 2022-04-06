NORTH EAST, Md. – After helping the Cecil College Seahawks reach the NJCAA Division II National Elite Eight men’s basketball tournament, Khalid Gates was named First-Team All-American this Week
“Being selected as NJCAA First Team All-American is a blessing,” Gates said “It means a lot to me to be recognized as a top player. This was one of the goals I had set on my agenda in the beginning of the season, and I achieved it.”
Gates is a six-foot-five sophomore and led the Seahawks with 15.6 points per game average.
“Khalid is deserving of being named First Team All-American. He was the best player in our Region as recognized by our member coaches. His performance at the National Tournament solidified his status as one of the best players in NJCAA Division II. I am so happy for him. He has contributed so much to our program, and I look forward to seeing where his next chapter takes him,” said Cecil College head coach Ed Durham.
The Seahawks finished 27-4 record after winning the Region 20 championship before going on to the national tournament in Danville, Ill.
Gates, a general studies major, was also named All-Region 20 First Team as he averaged 7.8 rebounds per game along with his scoring average.
Gates scored double-digits in 21 games and recorded double-doubles in points and rebounds in nine games this season.
He was also named Maryland JUCO and NJCAA Region 20 Division II Player of the Month in January for his outstanding performance. Gates finished his career as a Seahawk with 671 career points, 452 of them coming from the 2021-2022 season.
