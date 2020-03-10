The Cecil College men's basketball team fell Friday, 78-74, to Garrett College in the NJCAA Region XX DII Quarterfinals.
The Seahawks end the season 23-7 overall, including a 12-1 mark in conference play.
Jacob Falko scored a game-high 25 points while recording a team-best four assists. Justin Cohen recorded a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds and Diere Hodges added 10 points.
Cecil College women's team also fell in the NJCAA Region XX DII Quarterfinals, losing 88-46 to Chesapeake College.
Destiny Perry scored 16 points and Kayla Thompson added 15.
The Seahawks finish the year 12-14 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.