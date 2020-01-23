NORTH EAST — Little went wrong offensively for the Cecil College men’s basketball team Wednesday night.
The Seahawks erupted for 65 first-half points before tying their season-high of 107. They shot 55.4 percent from the floor while 29 of their 41 field goals were assisted. Six players scored in double figures.
The result was never in doubt from the midway point of the first half on as Cecil cruised to a 107-86 win over visiting Frederick Community College in NJCAA Region XX DII action.
“Honestly, I did not expect that output. They’re a good team,” Seahawks coach Ed Durham said. “I said to them ‘Do you ever think we’ll shoot 58 percent in the first half again? You can’t plan on that every night.’ We started a little slow, and then, boy, it got going. When a team gets in a rhythm like we did, shots just fall and we get easy shots.”
After jumping out to a quick 8-1 lead, Cecil fell behind, 16-15. Sophomore Jacob Falko, the team’s leading scorer who had yet to find the basket, responded with back-to-back drives to the hoop. His consecutive field goals sparked a 14-0 run.
“I don’t really try to pick my spots in games like that,” Falko said of sparking the run. “I try to get guys involved, and then if we go on a bad run like that or something, I’ll go ahead and score if we need it. We got guys involved. We had 29 assists today. Everyone was moving the ball and we got good shots.”
The rally included eight consecutive points from George Davey off the bench. Davey knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions before getting to the free throw line and hitting both.
The Seahawks closed the first half on a 50-14 run, featuring the last eight points unanswered with six coming in the final 40 seconds of the half.
Falko led Cecil with 18 points and a team-high eight assists. Justin Cohen followed with 17 points and a team-best 12 rebounds for the double-double. Nicholas Wells (16), McKale Williams (15), O’Dell Dickerson (14) and Davey (13) all reached double figures.
“It was big tonight. Usually, it’s not that balanced because Jake’s been incredible,” Cohen said. “He’s shooting at a high percentage and everything, but tonight it was balanced. He’s very unselfish. He’s just a great player and we just feed off of what he does.”
Durham also noted the importance of receiving contributions across the board.
“Really, it’s been Jake, Justin and McKale Williams. They’re our only double-digit scorers,” he said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys between seven, eight, nine points.
“Wells, tonight, had 16. Last time out he didn’t have any and the game before that he had 18. It’s been different guys. Dickerson had a solid night tonight. [Diere] Hodges has had some good games here or there. We need that because there’s going to be a night where Jake may not have it or a couple teams have thrown some gadget defenses at us, so guys are going to have step up.”
Cecil (15-4) has won 10 straight games, dating back more than two months.
“We made a lineup change because we just felt like we were starting slow,” Durham said. “Since we made that lineup change, it’s been better. The other kids that were starting are still coming off the bench and playing. We’re just in a good rhythm right now.”
“We’ve just been working hard. We get shots up and do everything together,” added Cohen. “It’s just team chemistry now.”
Women’s college basketball
Cecil College 76, Frederick Community College 51
Destiny Perry led the Seahawks (7-8) with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Kayla Thompson recorded a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while adding six assists. Jayla Smith scored 15 points while Jadia Jackson added 12 points and a team-high 16 rebounds.
