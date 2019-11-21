Cecil College sophomore Jacob Falko has been named NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Player of the Week.
During the week of Nov. 11-17, Falko averaged 34.3 points in three games. He made 67.9 percent of his field goal attempts, 58.3 percent from 3-point range and 85.7 percent from the free throw line during the stretch.
Falko learned that he received the honor through Twitter.
“I was like the first person from Cecil to get it in like 10 years, so that was pretty cool,” he said. “I just had a big week. I’ve been working hard, been in the gym every day putting work in and it’s paying off.”
The Seahawks (4-5 overall) went 2-1 during the week. During wins over Mercer County Community College and Westchester Community College, Falko scored 33 and 27 points, respectively. Against Mercer, he went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe.
In the lone loss of the week, the Tri-State Christian graduate scored a career-high 43 points.
“We’re starting to come together as a team. We had a bad game last night, but we played well the day before and the whole last week. We’re going to get it together,” Falko said Thursday, referring to Cecil’s loss to the Community College of Beaver County on Wednesday.
Through nine games, Falko is averaging 25.2 points while shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.
