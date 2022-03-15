The Cecil College basketball team is on the road for the NJCAA Division II National Tournament this week.
The Seahawks will take on Southern Arkansas Tech at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the tournament.
Cecil College earned an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the regional championship. This will be the first trip to the national tournament for Cecil College in three years.
The Seahawks finished in 3rd place in their last national tournament appearance (2019).
Now, the Seahawks are headed to Danville College in Danville, Illinois to try to leave their mark on the national stage.
Darrell Johnson and Hassan Corbin lead the way for the Seahawks, with both averaging a double-double for the season.
Cecil College is ranked No. 6 in the country in Division II and Southern Arkansas Tech is the No. 11-seed. The website www.njcaa.org will have live stats of the game as it is happening.
