CHESAPEAKE CITY — In Sabrina Larmer’s first nine years serving as the Eagles head volleyball coach, her squad could never get past the regional finals. That changed last season.
Bo Manor reached the 1A state semifinals in 2021. The Eagles now enter the year with four starters returning from the Bo Manor squad that saw its season come to an end against Mountain Ridge last November.
Senior twin sisters Rylee and Raegan Lenz make up two of the four seniors coming back to the program. Raegan Lenz returns to the court after missing last season with an injury.
Larmer said she plans for Rylee Lenz to move from the middle to the outside hitter spot. The longtime Bo Manor head coach said the decision comes down to helping Lenz grow as a volleyball player, as she expects Rylee to play at the collegiate level.
“She’s a dominant force offensively and defensively. She blocks well, she hits well, she serves well, she plays defense well,” Larmer said. “She’s just a great kid.”
Simone Mattucci and libero Julia Holmes are the other two returning seniors. Larmer noted Holmes played at the national club level over the summer and is excited to bring back her defensive presence.
“We are looking forward to see her run the show defensively,” Larmer said. “She’s already stepping up in practice helping give directions.”
The Eagles will also mix in multiple fresh faces on this year’s roster. Bo Manor’s setter Margaret McGlothlin graduated last year and the Eagles will fill that void with two new names. Larmer said she looks for sophomore Hannah Beck and freshman Abbie Wilson to fill the shoes of McGlothlin. Sophomores Hadlee Hamm and Kylee Bergman will also move up to the varsity level this year.
“We’re really going to see what kind of flow we can find coming from last year with just the four kids returning,” Larmer said.
With the Eagles regular season beginning on Sept. 2 at Fallston, Bo Manor (12-2) looks to not get ahead of themselves and build upon each day.
“My motto right now is just one day at a time,” Larmer said. “To think about November, it can be really overwhelming for me as a coach, for the kids, for girls who haven’t experienced it yet or girls who feel that pressure to do it again.”
Rising Sun’s veteran squad looks to build upon regional final appearance
The Tigers season ended at the hands of Fallston in the 2A East Regional Finals last year. Rising Sun Head Coach Logan Bowers now hopes to see his team pick up where they left off from their regional appearance.
Rising Sun will look to replace a group of seniors last season that consisted of Anna Carder, Katelyn Norman-Wilson and Courtney Mettee. The Tigers roster will consist of six returning seniors along with a group of seven juniors, including setters Madelyn Norman-Wilson and Madison Weil.
“Our goal every year is to be one of the last team’s playing in the state. We weren’t satisfied with losing in the regional finals last year, so we’re looking to move beyond that,” Bowers said. “We’ve got a good many returning seniors and then a talented group of juniors coming in behind them, so hopefully we’ll progress beyond regionals this year.”
Rising Sun will compete in the Chesapeake Division of the UCBAC this year with team’s including the 1A state semifinals Bo Manor, Bel Air and the Tigers regional final foe Fallston. Bowers said he sees Bel Air and Bo Manor as the two teams to beat in the upper division. Bowers believes his team has the ability to compete among some of the best teams in the upper division and conference.
“We’ve got a shot, I think we’ve got a good shot at being competitive and winning the upper division also,” Bowers said. “It’s going to be tough.”
The Tigers (6-7) begin their season on Sept. 9 at home against North Harford.
“Our goal for the whole season is to improve each set, each match to peak in the playoffs,” Bowers said. “Right now we are looking for them to try and start gelling together and learning from each other so they can trust each other on the court.
Perryville looks to bounce back from COVID stricken season
Matt Borrelli described his ninth year as the head volleyball coach at Perryville as “frustrating” and not simply because of his team’s play on the court.
Perryville suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 last year that struck a total of 15 athletes and coaches. Borrelli now enters his tenth year as the Panthers head coach with a fresh start and a fresh season.
“That really put a damper on our season,” Borrelli said. “We were having different lineups almost every game so it was really hard to get some continuity and stability with our lineup so that really played a big factor in the lack of success that we had last year.”
The Panthers enter the season with a varsity roster mixed with three returning seniors along with newly added varsity players. Team captains Erica Schoerner and Emily Burchett return to the squad along with outside hitter Riley Racine.
“It is kind of exciting to see the younger players getting their turn on varsity and seeing how they are working together,” Borrelli said. “I wouldn’t say we’re rebuilding, but we do have a younger team this year for sure.”
The Panthers (2-8) lost to Patterson Mill in the 1A East Regional Semifinals last year. Perryville begins its season on Sept. 9 in a rematch of the regional semis against the Huskies.
“It’s pretty much a new-look team for us this year,” Borrelli said. “Right now we are trying to see how it all fits together.”
North East planning to focus on the fundamentals
Head Coach Joe Burkhardt is going back to the basics as he enters his first year as head coach at North East.
The Indians enter the season with four seniors, including Virginia Coker, Rachel Mullins, Alexandra Schaible and Delaney Stanley. North East saw its season come to an end against Fallston in the first round of the 2A East Regionals.
“The main thing that I’ve been preaching to the girls is we need to be in better condition than any other team in Cecil County. We have to be in better condition, have to be able to move to the ball, no balls hitting the floor type of thing and letting the other teams make the mistakes,” Burkhardt said. “We have gone really back to the basics, I mean real back to the very beginning basics of what good volleyball is.”
The first-year head coach said he looks for his seniors to serve as the leaders of the team.
Burkhardt noted freshman Ashley Ungarten is working her way up the roster and is an athlete he looks to see play a major piece in the Indians starting lineup. Ungarten joins a large group of juniors to make up the rest of the North East squad.
The Indians (6-8) begin their season on Sept. 6 at home against Patterson Mill.
“That’s going to be the glue that holds everything together,” Burkhardt said of his juniors. “I coached last year, they know the expectations, they’re going to hold everything together.”
Elkton hopes newcomers can learn from seniors volleyball experience
The Golden Elks Head Coach Kimberly Brown and her squad had nothing short of an outstanding season in 2021.
After starting 0-2, Elkton rattled off 11 wins in a row before falling to county rival Rising Sun in the 2A regional semifinals. Elkton brings back seniors Sophie Camphausen, Maya Ewing and Natalie Mackie who look to provide leadership to a squad that returns one other varsity starter from last season.
“The good thing about our seniors is they’re a little mousy, they are quiet, but they’re easy to talk to. The younger girls are willing to talk to them and they can learn from them because all three of my seniors have a lot of volleyball experience,” Brown said. “They are going to be able to pass that down easily to the younger girls.”
The young team presents an opportunity for new names to emerge as leaders on the team. Brown points to juniors Danielle Davis and Danielle Rogers as the pair to possibly fill this role.
“I’m hoping that one of the girls steps up and becomes the leader on the team,” Brown said. “They can be the motivator and the driving force behind being as successful as we were last year.”
Elkton (12-3) starts its season on Sept. 7 against Bo Manor.
“I just hope that we have a fifty-fifty season,” Brown said. “A winning season would be great, but if we finish fifty-fifty I’ll be happy.”
