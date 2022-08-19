North East golf enters the new golf season coming off the high of a multitude of team and individual success last year.
Rising junior Noah Wallace headlined North East’s rise in the golf scene with his victory in the 1A/2A individual state championship. Wallace’s state title defense will begin on Tuesday with North East hoping to take the next step as a team, coming off a Susquehanna division crown.
Head Coach Seth Grimes enters the year with six returners from last year’s squad, all of which are underclassmen. The wealth of returners for North East comes as the team enters its season moving up from the Susquehanna to the Chesapeake Division.
“It's really nice to go up and play against tougher competition, we get to play Bulle Rock for the first time,” Grimes said. “It’s just something we definitely want to grow on the success of last year and kind of just keep improving year-by-year.”
The returners for North East will include juniors Brandon Kristovich and Adison Groce alongside Wallace. Sophomore Logan Richardson returns for his second year. Grimes also noted the team’s addition of promising freshman Wyatt Cudmore, who has prior golf experience competing in the Delaware Amatuer circuit.
“We have a lot of good young players, we’ll be out there practicing everyday,” Wallace said of his team. “I’ll see them improve a lot hopefully, we’ve already had a couple improve a lot over the last year or so and it will be fun to see them grow throughout the year.”
Grimes said he knows his team is young, but remains hopeful the youthful experience can spring North East to more success at the district level and the possibility of a team berth into the state championship.
“I’d like to say that we’d make a push this year and see how far we can go in districts,” Grimes said. “If we all play to the potential that we have I think we have an outside shot of fighting for one of those spots.”
North East begins its season on Aug. 23 in a tri-match with Havre de Grace and Fallston.
Rising Sun returns with multitude of veterans
The upcoming year contains a multitude of first’s for Rising Sun’s seventh year Head Coach Tim Kerns.
Kerns enters the season with a total of 17 golfers, the “deepest” his Tigers teams have ever been. In his first six seasons, Kerns and Rising Sun competed in the Susquehanna division. That will change as well in the fall.
Rising Sun joins North East as the second team from Cecil County to move up a division in the UCBAC. The move will pit the Tigers against team’s from Harford County. C. Milton Wright from Harford County reached the 1A/2A state championships as a team last year.
“I would like to see them be competitive against the Harford county schools,” Kerns said. “They typically have a lot more kids to choose from, especially the C. Milton Wright’s and North Harford’s, they have had really good squads over the years.”
Kerns however is hopeful his team’s depth will allow them to compete at the regional and state level, alongside the county level. Rising Sun comes in as the reigning county champions from last year.
Kerns said he currently has eight athletes competing for the six scoring spots among the team, consisting of both veterans and newcomers. Rising Sun returns three seniors in Tyler Hogue, Jake Eckman and Johnny Waldridge. Juniors Ben Adams and Bradley Dietz also enter their third year with the Tigers.
“I think the competition will be great,” Kerns said.
Kerns is excited his team enters the year without having to knock off much rust. He noted multiple athletes competed in tournaments over the summer, with Adams playing in Delaware Amatuer matches.
“Usually when you get to August and ask your golf team how many times you’ve played it's ‘I’ve played a couple times,’” Kerns said. “I know these guys have been playing a ton.”
The Tigers' depth is promising for Kerns. He knows however come match time, his team will need to perform.
“Even though we still have a lot of depth, they still have to be at the top of their game to win the matches they’re going to be in,” Kerns said.
Rising Sun’s first match is on Aug. 23 against Aberdeen and Edgewood.
Perryville enters year with most golfers in Cecil County
Stavros Plagianakos begins his ninth season as head coach for Perryville golf with a new achievement entering the fall campaign.
A full roster.
The Panthers enter the season with 20 golfers on the team’s roster, the most in program history.
Plagianakos is looking towards juniors Jared Eldreth and Andrew Kidd, along with senior Lucas Umbarger as the trio to lead the scoring six for Perryville. The nine-year head coach has seen all three athletes grow over the years since joining the program.
“I remember them when they were freshmen, from where they were to where they are now they are only getting better every year,” Plagianakos said. “Knowing how good they’ve been so far this year, they’re going to be even better.”
Plagianakos looks for sophomores and seniors to fill the remaining three scoring spots. Senior Aiden Zimmerman is someone Plagianakos looks to scratch the other three scoring spots for Perryville. Senior Michael Phillips will also contend for a scoring spot.
“He wants to get better,” Plagianakos said of Zimmerman. “I see the fire in his eyes and so far every single practice he’s gotten better and better.”
Plagianakos noted the trio of returning sophomores Blake Ruszala, Holden Coe, and Alex Klevinsky are showing promise.
“They have put in a lot of hours practicing over the summer time and it shows and I just know they are only going to get better the older that they get,” Plagianakos said.
As the team enters the new season, Perryville’s eyes are focused on a Susquehanna Division title. Plagianakos hopes a division title victory can propel the Panthers back into the Chesapeake division.
“I think we have the squad to get it done,” Plagianakos said.
Perryville golf starts its season on Aug. 23 in a tri-match against Susquehanna Division foes Bo Manor and Elkton.
Bo Manor's sights set on Susquehanna Crown
Eagles Head Coach Sandy Grimes sees the opportunity for him and his squad to capture the Susquehanna division title, with North East and Rising Sun out of the picture.
For the Bo Manor coach and his team, it is a matter of getting it done.
The Eagles enter the year with junior Braden Paris looking to lead the way for Bo Manor golf. Paris shot a career best at the state qualifier last year with a 94, but missed out on the state qualifying cut. Grimes is hopeful pairing Paris along with multiple other returners can get the Eagles to a lower division title.
Senior Jacob Vaughan, fellow senior Colin O’Neal and sophomore Evan Wilson will all return for Bo Manor this season.
“If I get four guys to play bogey golf I’ll win my share of matches,” Grimes said. “They got way better last year, we shaved 40 points off the first match, the second and another 16 from there.”
Grimes said he likes the raw skills of all his athletes, stating they can all “really hit the ball.” For Grimes, his job as a coach comes down to teaching his athletes the game and the strategy behind it.
“If they’re 250 yards out they’re going to try and reach it,” Grimes said. “Where they could hit an iron down the middle, throw a wedge and be within a couple feet and try and make the putt.”
“The potential is there,” Grimes added.
Bo Manor begins on Aug. 23 in a tri-match with Elkton and Perryville.
Elkton focused on improving every day
Elkton golf's first-year head coach Krista Klumpp will start the year with just four golfers on her roster.
That however does not mean the Golden Elks of Elkton won’t compete this upcoming year.
Elkton enters the year with four seniors, three of which are experienced in the game of golf. Simone Foye, Carley Esterling, Makhi Harkins, and Juliette Suter make up the roster. Foye and Esterling played at Elkton since they were freshmen.
Klumpp noted the pair know the game very well, with Foye skilled in multiple aspects of the game.
“They’re good leaders and have taken Juliette under they’re wing,” Klumpp said. “They know the game, it's just a matter of executing it all the time.”
Harkins enters with one year of experience under his belt in the Elkton program, while Suter is the only newcomer on the team.
“We just want to improve and get our personal bests,”Klumpp said.
Klumpp added the small team allows her to serve as a coach and work with athletes in ways she might not be able to on larger teams.
“It’s a coach's dream come true because you can spend a lot of one-on-one time with the kids and actually play golf with them,” Klumpp said.
Elkton begins its season on Aug. 23 against Bo Manor and Perryville.
