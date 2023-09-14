North East (0-2) at Bohemia Manor (2-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Sept. 23, 2022; Bohemia Manor 24, North East 0
Last Week's Results: Bohemia Manor 14, Rising Sun 12; Perryville 49, North East 14
Outlook: The Indians and Eagles come off a wild week of on-and-off football action, with both Susquehanna Division squads finally finishing play on Monday afternoon.
Bohemia Manor held off Rising Sun, using a missed field goal and a game-ending drive that utilized both the run and pass games to secure their second victory. Bo Manor used a stout defensive performance throughout, limiting the Tigers to 12 points. Despite a 35-point loss for the Indians, the final score does not tell the full story of their week two loss. Prior to the first postponement due to weather on Friday, North East overcame a 14-0 Perryville lead and trailed by a touchdown when play was first halted.
Expect Bohemia Manor to try and establish a running game early with Xavier Granado, after North East struggled to contain Perryville's combo of backs in Ethen Gunter and Jordon Jones. Granado is averaging over five yards per carry with the Eagles. Likewise, North East's Garrette Kirby has gotten it done in the receiving and rushing game for North East in the first two weeks of the season. As the Indians look to continue to expand their offense under quarterback Zach McGough, Kirby could be a staple of the Indians' attack. Kirby finished with over 100 yards of total offense against Perryville. With an emphasis on both teams trying to generate offense, this game — similar to Bo's last contest — should be dictated by each team's defense. The Eagles enter week three giving up 18 points in its first two contests, while the Indians' defense has continued to force timely turnovers.
Elkton (1-1) at Edgewood (1-0)
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Last Meeting: Sept. 9, 2022; Edgewood 53, Elkton 20
Last Week's Results: Harford Tech 27, Elkton 25; C. Milton Wright 17, Edgewood 12 (Halted due to weather)
Outlook: Last week's two-point loss to Harford Tech might have been a hard pill to swallow for Elkton, but for head coach Mike Rossi, the costly mistakes for the Golden Elks are fixable.
Untimely penalties and turnovers played a large part in the Elks finding themselves in an early hole against Harford Tech. More of the same penalties and turnovers could once again hurt Elkton as it faces Chesapeake Division opponent Edgewood, which boasts a heavy cast of returning faces from last year's team that posted an eight-win season. The Rams come off playing part of a game against C. Milton Wright, before lightning suspended play.
Expect the Elks to try and lean on Solomon Pope, who through two weeks is solidifying himself as an explosive back for the purple and yellow. Pope has rushed for over 100 yards in back-to-back games and is currently sitting at 417 yards on the season. If Pope can get going, his production should go a long way in allowing the Elkton offense to find its rhythm against an Edgewood defense that has held opponents to an average of 14.5 points in the last two contests.
Perryville (1-1) vs. Patterson Mill (2-0)
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Oct. 14, 2022; Patterson Mill 14, Perryville 10
Last Week's Results: Perryville 49, North East 14; Patterson Mill 28, Havre de Grace 14
Outlook: After its first win of the season on Monday, Perryville's Sean Sandora knows the task presented in front of his team with handling a run-heavy Patterson Mill attack.
The Panthers come off a victory that saw Perryville outscore North East 29-0 in the final two resumptions of play on Saturday and Monday. Ethen Gunter rushed for over 100 yards once again, finishing the day with 122 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Gunter's pair of touchdowns helped put Perryville ahead two scores. Freshman Jordan Jones had a break-out game for the Panthers, finishing with 81 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.
Patterson Mill enters Thursday off a pair of victories with the Huskies averaging 33 points per game. To counter Patterson Mill's rushing attack, expect Perrville to lean heavily on its pair of running backs to control the clock and rack up lengthy drives.
Rising Sun (0-2) vs. Fallston (1-0)
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Sept. 29, 2022; Rising Sun 29, Fallston 28
Last Week's Results: Bohemia Manor 14, Rising Sun 12; Fallston 17, Aberdeen 0 (Halted due to weather)
Outlook: Still searching for its first victory of the year, Rising Sun will host Susquehanna Division foe Fallston on Thursday. The Tigers come off a close two-point loss to Bohemia Manor. Rising Sun's defense saw drastic improvement from the opening week of the season, giving up just 14 points to the Eagles. Fallston led against Aberdeen through the opening half before weather halted play.
Expect The Tigers' offense to continue its reliance on Travis Bare and Mason Testerman, who each have found the end zone in the first two games of the season. The running game should once again play a factor for the Tigers in controlling the clock and generating long scoring drives behind their experienced offensive line. In last year's victory over the Cougars, Sun used late special teams plays and defensive stands to pick up the win. Timely defensive and special teams plays could go a long way in helping Sun pick up win number one this year.
