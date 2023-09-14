Cecil County Week 3 Outlook 2023

North East will visit Bohemia Manor on Friday in Susquehanna Division football action. The Eagles enter the matchup 2-0, while North East is still searching for its first win of the season.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE

North East (0-2) at Bohemia Manor (2-0)


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.