Elkton (1-0), (0-0) vs. Harford Tech (1-0), (0-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Oct. 28, 2022; Harford Tech 28, Elkton 6
Last Week’s Finals: Elkton 41, Rising Sun 14; Harford Tech 31, Aberdeen 0
Outlook: Mike Rossi’s debut as head coach of the Golden Elks resulted in a road victory, spoiling Rising Sun’s chance at defending home field and their newly installed turf. Now, with Elkton’s home-opener approaching, the Golden Elks will have the chance to protect their house on Friday.
The Golden Elks will welcome the Cobras of Harford Tech in a Chesapeake Division matchup that saw both teams put up points in bunches a week ago. Elkton comes off a 27-point win where the Elks scored 26 points in the first half. The Cobras shut out the Eagles of Aberdeen in week one. Both offenses were able to run and throw the football effectively, including a 200-plus yard performance by Elkton’s Solomon Pope and a 158-yard effort by Tech’s Jamaal Pearl Jr, along with solid performances under center by Elkton quarterback Patience Richmond (9/18, 228 yards, four TD’s) and Harford Tech’s Stephen Kelley II (10/14, 115 yards, two TD’s, one INT). Expect this game to be a high-scoring affair and should come down to whichever defense can make more stops.
Rising Sun (0-1), (0-0) vs. Bohemia Manor (1-0), (0-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Oct. 14, 2022; Rising Sun 20, Bohemia Manor 13
Last Week’s Finals: Bohemia Manor 42, Kent County 6; Elkton 41, Rising Sun 14
Outlook: The Eagles and Tigers enter the second week of the season coming off performances with very different outcomes, but if one thing is guaranteed to be similar on Friday, it’s that Bohemia Manor and Rising Sun will not be afraid to run the football. The Eagles rushed for a combined 160 yards in its win last week against Kent County, including 84 of those yards coming from leading rusher junior Xavier Granado. Likewise, the Tigers found success on the ground from seniors Mason Testerman and Travis Bare.
With Bo Manor and Rising Sun possessing experienced offensive lines, the team that can win the battle in the trenches along both the offensive and defensive line should have the upper hand. Expect a low-scoring affair as Sun aims to pick up their first win for first-year head coach Dom Massimiano, while the Eagles hope to move to 2-0 and pick up their first Susquehanna Division victory of the season.
Perryville (0-1), (0-0) at North East (0-1), (0-0)
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Sept. 30, 2022; Perryville 21, North East 7
Last Week’s Finals: North Harford 31, Perryville 14; Easton 38, North East 6
Outlook: After the Panthers and Indians fell by double digits in the opening week of the season, each team could say they had chances slip away from them or their mistakes put the game out of reach. For the Panthers, the Perryville defense allowed 17 points to North Harford’s offense, but two special teams miscues resulted in a pair of touchdowns and ultimately doomed the Panthers. As for North East, the Indians forced three turnovers on defense, but only mustered six points on the scoreboard.
Perryville will certainly get its yards on the ground as they did a week ago. The Panthers’ offense finished with 225 rushing yards, including 195 yards coming from senior Ethen Gunter. But as Perryville head coach Sean Sandora said last week, he wants to see his team establish its passing game to keep opposing teams from loading up the box to stop the run. Expect the Panthers to take some shots through the air early to get the passing game going. The Indians’ ability to generate turnovers is a positive sign for the North East defense, but turnovers can only take the Indians so far if they cannot capitalize off of them. If North East can generate more offense after 164 total yards a week ago, this game should be a close matchup.
