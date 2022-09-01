RISING SUN — Rising Sun’s Head Coach Clem Vaughan is looking forward to getting back on the field with his veteran squad.
The Tigers enter the 2022 season coming off an appearance in the 2A/1A east regional semifinals. Despite the tough 2021, Vaughan is hopeful a year of experience will benefit the Tigers.
“We’re going to have a pretty big senior class and we’re hoping to put it together,” Vaughan said.
Rising Sun, a team centered around running the football, will return players with knowledge of the Tigers offense. Rising Sun returns fullbacks Mason Testerman and Colin Bell. The pair platooned throughout last year and Vaughan said that may or may not change entering the season.
Halfback Sam Ehrhart, quarterback Gannon Russell and wide receiver Caleb Leffew are all seniors as well, and should make up the other skill positions for the Tigers.
“He did a really nice job running the ball, throwing the ball,” Vaughan said of Russell. “We’re looking for a lot out of him.”
Vaughan said the key to his team’s ability to run the football comes from the offensive line. The Tigers enter the fall looking to fill in a guard and tackle spot from the 2021 squad. Vaughan noted Austin Horton and Josh Zatalava will both come back to serve as experienced starters of the offensive line.
Vaughan said John Stanley and John Edwards are other names to watch on the line, with both receiving playing time the previous year.
“The line is our key, we block well, execute our offense and go from there,” Vaughan said. “We got a lot of guys returning, we’ll see what they mold into this year and see what it is.”
Rising Sun finished with a record of 3-6 in the regular season last year. Vaughan said his team suffered some tough losses including a last second loss against Perryville and a comeback that came up just short against Bo Manor.
Vaughan believes the year of experience will give his team an advantage in putting together the playbook and preparing for the season.
“We took our lumps on some things last year,” Vaughan said. “They learned a lot and it's going to be easy for us to kind of install stuff.”
Rising Sun begins its season on Sept. 2 in Elkton as the Tigers visit the Golden Elks of Elkton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.