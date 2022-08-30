NORTH EAST — Taylor Slaughenhoupt’s first two years as the head coach at North East were nothing short of interesting. His first year came in light of the COVID-19 pandemic along with no football season. This past year served as Slaughenhoupt’s first season on the field.
Now with a full year under his belt, the six-year coach is learning from the past season.
“Last year there were high stress situations, even leading into the preseason,” Slaughenhoupt said. “This year, in those same situations it’s just like second nature to me, stress is down.”
North East enters with key pieces coming back on offense, starting with the quarterback Blaydon Blake. Blake will have competition, as Blake is in a competition with Luke Keefer, according to Slaughenhoupt.
At the skill positions, seniors D.J. Anthony and Raheam Hart enter their final years for North East with expectations from their head coach. Slaughenhoupt expects both Anthony and Hart to have big seasons. The North East head coach is excited for his play on the offensive line, with incoming sophomore Gary Heller and senior Will Haase serving as two main pieces on the line.
“We’ve got decent size, better than what we had last year,” Slaughenhoupt said of the line. “We have some guys with strength and should be able to be effective.”
Slaughenhoupt believes the play on the offensive line will translate over to the defensive front.
“All those guys on the o-line, we expect to be able to rotate them in on the d-line and play just as well,” Slaughenhoupt said.
R.J. Boyd and Cameron Shank will return with their head coach hoping the pair can solidify the middle linebacker positions. Boyd missed most of last season due to an injury suffered in week four against Perryville. Slaughenhoupt believes Hart and Anthony will also make an impact in the secondary.
North East finished 1-8 last season and was eliminated in the Class 2A/1A regional semifinals. Slaughenhoupt said the biggest mindset for his team entering the new season is to compete. North East’s third-year head coach thinks he has options on offense and defense. For Slaughenhoupt, it comes down to positioning players to be successful.
“It’s just finding the right guys, even if we rotate them through,” Slaughenhoupt said. “It’s finding the right guys and putting them in the right spots and letting them do their thing.”
North East begins their season Sept. 2 on the road at C. Milton Wright.
