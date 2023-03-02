NORTH EAST — Saturday's final regular season home game honored the Seahawks sophomores in proper fashion with a dominant win over Frederick Community College.
By games end, all seven sophomores got time on the court in Cecil's 92-63 victory over the Cougars. Sophomores Dominick Carrington, Frank Toney and Marlon Lewis all ended the afternoon in double figures.
Carrington led the Seahawks in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field. Toney dropped 15 points on a 46% shooting clip. Lewis added 14 points and seven rebounds, while going 6-of-9 from the floor.
Lewis — a Havre De Grace High School graduate — is one of four sophomores from this year's class to be a member of the Seahawks for both years. From his freshman to sophomore year, the former Havre De Grace Warrior saw a rise in multiple categories across the stat sheet.
Lewis' number of starts, minutes per game, points per game and rebounds per game all grew in his second year as a Seahawk.
Lewis said he narrowed down his school search to Harford Community College and Cecil College. The Cecil sophomore said the determining factor ultimately came down to the team's uniform style.
"I liked the color green better," Lewis said. "It was really the uniform for me I'm not going to lie."
Similar to Lewis, fellow Seahawks sophomore Jordan Strickland narrowed down one of his final schools to the Harford Fighting Owls. Prior to college, Strickland spent four years at Parkville High School in Baltimore.
Strickland ultimately chose the Owls and played the 2021-2022 season in Bel Air.
In his lone season with the Owls, Strickland averaged 6.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in just under 16 minutes per game at Harford. In his first year at Cecil, Strickland averaged 21 minutes per game, while scoring 8.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.
"I played there for a year and things didn't work out," Strickland said. "I found a new home here and things are working out here. We're winning, we're jelling, we're going into March looking good."
Frank Toney was another new addition this year for the Seahawks. He is one of the few non-Maryland natives on the Cecil College roster. Toney's high school playing days came as a member of North Babylon High School in North Babylon, New York.
Toney wanted to stay close to home his first year and attended Suffolk County Community College in 2019. In his one season with the Sharks, Toney played in 21 games and averaged 6.1 points. After leaving Suffolk, Toney went to live with his uncle in Baltimore and began looking for his next school.
Toney continued to train and play on the courts in the Baltimore area, until he went to a workout that would change everything. The organizer of the workout had a connection to Cecil College Assistant Coach Brian Selby.
Toney attended a workout with the Seahawks and since then, he has never looked back.
"Ever since I stepped on campus it just felt like home," Toney said. "The coaches were real nice and they made me see myself here. They felt like I could have a future here."
For the sophomore day festivities, Cecil College hung up seven banners to recognize each sophomore. Each player was also honored prior to the beginning of the game.
Toney said getting that type of win was the best way to cap off the afternoon. Cecil College wraps up its regular season on Friday at WVU Potomac State.
"It means a lot because I've been with these guys the last couple months," Toney said. "We all got basketball aspirations, so it's just a good thing for us to all get a good win and everybody played. To have everyone's family out here, it was just a good day."
