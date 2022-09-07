NORTH EAST — Tuesday marked a special opportunity for the Seahawks men’s soccer program. Following a 2-1 victory the week prior, its first win for the program since 2018, Cecil played in its first home game since 2019 looking for its second win of the year.
The second-ranked CCBC Essex Knights had other plans.
A goal by Knights midfielder Toga Katsuma three minutes into the game opened up the Essex scoring flood gates. By the end of the first half, the Knights held a 10-0 lead with seven different Knights players finding the back of the net. The Knights finished with a 14-1 victory.
“They attacked a little bit more from the wing than I thought. The biggest problem was us, just us not communicating,” Cecil Head Coach Kieth Prevost said. “We would have a defender standing right next to one of their forwards and not be playing defense against them. Or have someone right behind him, and not realize the Essex player was right behind them for an easy tap-in goal.”
Seahawks starting goalkeeper Charlie Rinker went down with an apparent injury in the 19th minute into the first half. Aidan Hayes took over in net for the remainder of the game and in 70-minutes of game action faced 13 Essex shots on goal with four saves, while allowing nine goals.
In Rinker’s game action, the Bohemia Manor graduate faced eight shots with three saves and five goals allowed.
“Aidan is very polished. He has been in the goal for a long time with a lot of goalkeeper training,” Prevost said of Hayes. “You could see the way that he runs his box and he knew one of the problems we were having was lack of communication. The whole team wasn’t communicating and Aidan came in and helped spearhead that.”
“I told him coming in, ‘Listen, be aggressive off the line. They’re going to score goals. I don’t care if they score goals with us being aggressive. I just don’t want to sit back and let them score goals.’ And he did the job. He came in and he was aggressive.”
Despite a rough first half for the Seahawks defense and offense alike, which totaled four shots on goal and no corner kicks in the first, the Seahawks showed slight signs of life in the second half. Cecil’s only goal of the game came in the second half off the foot of Joaquin Saavedra in the 58th-minute with an assist from Jacob Brown.
The Seahawks defense allowed 12 shots on goal in the second frame, an upgrade from the twenty shots Cecil faced in the second half.
Prevost pointed to the 64th-minute as a moment that showed his team’s improvement. Essex Head Coach Joe Fiedler substituted multiple starters back into the game, even as the Knights at the time held an 11-1 advantage.
“We scored a goal in the second half. That was one of our goals we wanted to do when we were down so big at halftime,” Prevost said. “You take the small victories when you can.”
The Seahawks look to get back in the win column on Thursday at Howard Community College.
“I could look at a tape of the first half of this match, but we wouldn’t learn anything because everything we did was wrong,” Prevost said. “Second half it was a much closer game, we started communicating. Learning from there, it's how important communication is. How important it is to play for each other. We didn’t start out playing one and two touch very well. By the end we were passing off the ball better and moving off the ball better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.