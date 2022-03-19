A huge second half surge and 21 points by Jalen Reneau paced Dakota County past Cecil College 90-79 on Thursday in the NJCAA Basketball National Tournament.

Cecil led 44-39 at halftime, but went cold offensively for far too long in the second half as Dakota County made its big move.

Leaders for Cecil, including Darell Johnson (9 points) and Dominick Carrington (8 points) had a slow start and could not get things on track with a dismal 6-of-26 shooting on the night.

Khalid Gates scored 31 points to pace the Seahawks. Cecil College finishes the season 27-4 on the year and a final ranking inside the NJCAA Top 10.

