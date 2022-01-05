The Cecil College men’s basketball team is in the midst of a seven-game winning streak as they host Lackawanna College on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles have earned the No. 15 national ranking for this week as they continue to show a balanced scoring attack that has given their opposition fits.
“Our depth has been a big key,” Eagles coach Ed Durham said. “We play 10-12 guys per game and being able to sub in and out and different guys scoring.”
No one player is playing more than 23 minutes per game for the Eagles, which is keeping them fresh and engaged. The Eagles (9-2) have nine players averaging between 7 and 12.5 points per game.
Leading the way is sophomore Darell Johnson, who is averaging 12.5 points per game. Johnson is one of three players along with Hassan Corbin and Khalid Gates who return for an extra year after the COVID-19 pandemic granted them an extra year of eligibility.
“Johnson has led by example on and off of the court,” Durham said. “He has had a really great academic semester with a 3.5 GPA. He has a high basketball I.Q. and can play many different positions for us.”
Johnson brings a “calmness” on the court and in some ways is “another coach on the floor” for Cecil College, according to Durham.
“This group has met our expectations, and the expectation going forward is competing for a regional championship,” Durham said. “We have some older guys back so we expected to be able to compete.”
The team has not played since Dec. 18 when the Eagles took down Monroe College 100-79 behind Corbin scoring a game-high 23 points and Johnson chipping in 13 points.
With that long layoff and some snowy conditions causing a mixed practice this week, Durham is anxious to see how the veteran squad handles themselves back on the floor.
“The challenge is to see if we can shake the rust off,” Durham said. “We had a nice rhythm going (before the break on Dec. 18) and it will be about how we compete and respond to adversity.”
