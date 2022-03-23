Cecil College men’s basketball placed three players on the NJCAA All-Region 20 team while head coach Ed Durham was named Coach of the Year.
Khalid Gates, Darell Johnson and Dominick Carrington made the team for the Seahawks following a 26-2 regular season record, Region 20 Division II Championship, and an Elite Eight appearance in the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.
Gates was selected for first team after scoring 15.6 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead the Seahawks in both categories. Gates finished his career as a Seahawk with 671 career points, 452 of them coming from the 2021-2022 season.
Johnson was also selected to the Region 20 First Team after scoring 14.1 points and grabbing 7.4 rebounds per game to go along with 3.2 assists per outing.
Carrington, a freshman point guard, was an honorable mention for the All-Region 20 squad. Carrington scored 10.5 points with 2.9 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game for Cecil College.
Cecil volleyball seeks new players
The Cecil College women’s volleyball team is recruiting new players for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The team offers athletic scholarships on a case-by-case basis. Anyone interested should contact head coach Eden Barton at bart2805@cecil.edu or fill out the recruiting questionnaire at www.cecilathletics.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.