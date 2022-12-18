NORTH EAST — Trailing by two points in the final six seconds of Friday's matchup with Monroe Community College, Seahawks guard Dominick Carrington had no doubt he would take the go-ahead shot for Cecil College.
The sophomore from Baltimore connected when it mattered most.
Carrington's top of the key triple gave Cecil an 82-81 lead and in turn the Seahawks' one win in the Cecil College Holiday Classic. Carrington finished with 14 points in Friday's win on 5-of-20 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 shooting from downtown.
"I was missing the whole game, I probably shot like close to thirty percent," Carrington said. "But I know in the last seconds I'm just not going to miss."
Cecil Head Coach Ed Durham said he trusted his veteran point guard with the basketball in that moment. Durham noted he drew up a play in the timeout prior to Cecil's game-winning possession.
If the Tribunes were to press, the Seahawks planned to get the ball across half court, then set a screen on the way to an open look. When Monroe decided not to press, the game was solely in the hands of Carrington.
"I'm okay with that because that's who he is," Durham said of Carrington. "He's not afraid of the moment, he's not afraid to take shots. It was a big shot and then we got a stop at the end."
After the basket and a Tribunes timeout, Durham put in freshman Kevin Neal as an added defensive presence. Durham figured the ball would end up in the hands of Monroe guard Ishmael Smith, who finished as the Tribunes second leading scorer with 16 points.
"I said 'he's going to look to get his,'" Durham said of Smith. "Kevin did a great job of staying vertical."
Monroe jumped out to an 18-10 lead in the first ten minutes of the game before Cecil rallied back. A 13-2 run over a stretch of three minutes gave the Seahawks a 23-20 lead with 7:47 remaining in the first half.
After trading leads with Monroe, the Seahawks grabbed a 31-30 lead with 4:05 left in the half. Cecil proceeded to outscore the Tribunes 13-8 in the final four minutes to hold a 44-38 advantage at the half.
The beginning of the second half proved to be all Monroe. The Tribunes came out of the break with a 23-11 run in the first ten minutes of the second half to take a 61-55 lead, which extended to a 68-56 Monroe advantage with eight minutes to go.
Over the course of Monroe's run, the Seahawks went on a scoring drought and did not score a point for an almost five minute stretch.
"They went on a big run. We went on a shooting drought. I was on the bench with my coaches and they said it was probably a 20-point swing," Carrington said. "We went down 12 and me and [Vernon Simmons], we said 'we got eight minutes to get this together.'"
A 7-2 run cut Cecil's deficit to seven, before a Monroe timeout. Another 9-4 push by the Seahawks in the ensuing three minutes cut the Tribunes' lead to 74-72, followed by another Monroe timeout with 2:55 left.
After Monroe extended its lead to four, Cecil's Frank Toney connected on a triple to make Cecil's deficit just a point, followed by a Jordan Strickland layup to give the Seahawks a 79-78 lead.
"It went from 10 to 2," Durham said. "To their credit they go down, we had a defensive lapse and had to foul, the kid makes both free throws and we're down four. Toney's shot from the wing that cut it to one, 78-77, was huge."
The Tribunes followed with a three-point play by Monroe's Khalid Moreland to give his team an 81-79 with 14 seconds left, setting up Carrington's highlight moment. Moreland finished as the leading scorer for the Tribunes with 32 points.
Alongside Carrington, four players finished in double figures for Cecil. Vernon Simmons put up a team-high 15 points, while Frank Toney and Marlon Lewis put up a pair of 13 points totals. Jordan Strickland finished Friday with 11 points.
"We're trying to build win streaks," Carrington said. "Even when we fall off and lose one, we try to bounce back and get the win streak going. Basketball's a lot of rhythm, so once we get the rhythm going, we let the chips fall and we compete."
Friday's win extended Cecil's winning streak to three games. Nationally ranked SUNY Sullivan ended the Cecil streak the very next day.
The Seahawks followed up Friday's heart-stopping win with a 84-71 loss at the hands of the No. 5 Generals. Sullivan's sophomore guard duo of Jair Currie and Cameron Gallon combined for 50 points in the Generals' 10th win of the year.
The Generals held a 15-point lead at halftime and kept the Seahawks at arms length throughout, despite multiple Seahawks runs that cut into the Sullivan lead. Cecil finished the afternoon with 27 turnovers in the loss.
Over the two games, Carrington combined for 44 points, including a 30-point effort in Saturday's defeat. The Seahawks get a break during the holidays and will return to action on Jan. 7 at Lackawanna College.
