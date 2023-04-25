NORTH EAST — Tome senior Landen Cain took less than 15 seconds to get the Titans on the scoreboard in Monday’s matchup with North East.
Cain’s early goal was the first of nine goals for the Navy commit during Tome’s 18-7 victory over the Indians. Cain and fellow senior Alivia Carrillo accounted for eight of Tome’s 10 first half goals. Carrillo and Cain each totaled four goals in the first 25 minutes of play.
In the first half of action, Tome jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. After trading goals and the Titans still holding a three-goal advantage with 12:28 to play in the first half, Tome rattled off four unanswered goals and held a 10-3 advantage at the break.
“I think we were doing a really good job off the draw, we were stepping to the ball first, especially Audrey DiPietro,” Cain said. “We would get the ball on offense, move it around and we would wait for the best opportunity to capitalize.”
Cain opened the second half the way she began the first half, grabbing her fifth goal of the evening and extending the Titans’ lead to eight. North East responded with a pair of goals from Ava McMillan and Casey Leftridge’s second score of the evening to cut the Indians’ deficit to six.
A timeout with 13:29 would be all the Titans needed to close out their victory. Tome outscored the Indians 6-1 out of the timeout, including four scores from Cain, plus a goal by Audrey DiPietro and Maya Connelly.
DiPietro finished the game with three goals, while Connelly finished with two scores for Tome.
“I think we got a little ahead of ourselves,” Cain said. “Coach told us to snap back into what we had been doing before and to not let up.”
Alongside Tome’s impactful offensive play, Tome goalie Alexis Senn made multiple stops for the Titans. Senn finished the day with 13 saves. Senn said she is only thinking about one thing when standing in net for the the Titans.
“Where is the ball,” Senn said. “If I think about anything else it just kind of gets a little muddled, i just have to watch it and see where it goes.”
Carrillo added having another experienced voice like Senn is a much needed addition when it comes to directing and communicating with teammates on defense.
“When I’m standing on the restraining line and she is in the goal we have two voices,” Carrillo said. “We have some inexperienced girls who have only played in high school and her voice is the most important thing, she calls out where the ball is, when we need to double, when we need to slide.”
Baumiller finished with three goals for North East, while Leftridge and McMillan each finished with two goals. North East will host Bohemia Manor on Tuesday, followed by its regular season finale against Elkton on Thursday, May 4.
Tome is currently set to host Saint Maria Goretti High School on Tuesday, May 2 for senior night.
